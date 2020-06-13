Canadian cowboy Pascal Isabelle took over the lead in the bareback riding during Friday's third performance of the 90th Woodward Elks Rodeo.
Isabelle rode Beutler & Son's On Tap with Pendleton Whiskey to a score of 86.5, eclipsing the 84 points by Hunter Green and Caleb Bennett on Wednesday night.
There were several other highlight-reel performances on Friday.
In steer wrestling, Trell Etbauer of Goodwell brought down his steer in 3.8 seconds to tie Tanner Brunner for the lead.
In breakaway roping, Jordan Fabrizio had a 3.5 second run to move into a second place tie and J.J. Hampton moved into fifth with a 4.0 second time.
And in bull riding, Tyler Bingham rode Powder River's 706 to an 84.5 score to tie T.J. Gray for the lead. Kole Bowman recorded 82.5 to get into third place.
There were several runs under six seconds in team roping but to get into the top six it will take a run under five seconds.
The rodeo concludes Saturday with the final performance starting at 8 p.m.
Leaders
Bareback riding leaders: 1. Pascal Isabelle, 86.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's On Tap With Pentleton Whisky; 2. (tie) Hunter Green and Caleb Bennett, 84 each; 4. Chad Rutherford, 83.5; 5. Tilden Hooper, 82.5; 6. Will Martin, 82.
Steer wrestling leaders: 1. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Trell Etbauer, 3.8 seconds each; 3. (tie) Nick Guy and Bridger Anderson, 4.0 each; 5. Will Lummus, 4.1; 6. (tie) Kyle Irwin, Dakota Eldridge and Cody Devers, 4.2 each.
Team roping leaders: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.4 seconds; 2. (tie) Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, Tyler Waters/Jim Ross Cooper, Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Pace Freed/Dustin Searcy, 4.9 each; 6. Reno Stoebner/Lane Siggins, 5.0.
Breakaway roping leaders: 1. Randi Holliday, 3.2 seconds; 2. (tie) Kirby Eppert and Jordan Fabrizio, 3.5 seconds each; 4. Kelsie Chace, 3.6 seconds; 5. JJ Hampton, 4.0 seconds; 6. (tie) Jackie Crawford and Karson Stevens and Kayelen Hlton, 4.5 seconds each.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Brody Cress, 87 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Pendleton Whisky's Four Aces; 2. Colt Gordon, 82.5; 3. Trent Burd, 81.5; 4. Brady Hill, 80; 5. (tie) Jacob Kammerer and Wyatt Casper, 79 each.
Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 8.6 seconds; 2. Hagen Houck, 9.1; 3. Marty Yates, 9.4; 4. (tie) Luke Madsen and King Pickett, 9.6 each; 6. (tie) Richard Newton and Ike Fontenot, 9.9 each.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.06 seconds; 2. Britany Diaz, 17.12; 3. (tie) Sidney Forrest and Ivy Hurst, 17.13 each; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 17.17; 6. Dona Kay Rule, 17.20.
Bull riding leaders: 1. (tie) TJ Gray, on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Cash Flow, and Tyler Bingham, on Powder River Rodeo's No. 706, 84.5 points each; 3. Kole Bowman, 82.5; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 82; 5. Tim Bingham, 79; 6. Jeston Mead, 72.
