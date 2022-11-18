The Woodward High School band is putting together a raffle for a chance to win a video game console.
You can purchase them from a band member or at opening day of Crystal Christmas Saturday through to the day of the winter concert on Dec. 11.
Tickets are $10 and you could win a 2022 Playstation 5 or a 2022 Xbox Series X or a Nintendo Switch with red and blue joy con console along with four games.
The drawing will be held on Dec. 11 during the High School portion of the winter concert. The concert begins at 3:30 p.m. The first number drawn will receive the Playstation 5. The second number will receive an Xbox Series X and the third number drawn will receive the Nintendo Switch. However if you win and do not contact the band boosters by Dec. 12, the ticket is forfeited and a new ticket will be drawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.