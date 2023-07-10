Back to the Springs is a community appreciation event held by Boiling Springs State Park and the Woodward Rodders Car Club. Happening on July 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be a car show, fishing contest, poker walk and hot rod bingo.
“We are encouraging guest to come to the park, see the boiling springs at the park office, hike the trails, fish the lake, swim at the pool and rediscover the true beauty of Boiling Springs State Park,” said Monica Waggoner, Boiling Springs State Park manager.
RV and tent sites are still available and the Alabaster Caverns Bat trailer will be on display. The fishing contest will go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the poker walk goes from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. behind the park office and hot rod bingo is at 7 p.m. at the large pavilion on the south side of the lake.
There will also be a food truck from The Lookout Kitchen, which was recently opened in Beavers Bend, Lake Murray, Robbers Cave, Sequoyah and Roman Nose state parks. Premium parking fees will be waived all day and admission to the Boiling Springs pool will be half off from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Typically premium parking fees are $8 per day, $60 for an annual pass, also covering up to 3 vehicles, or out of state residents being $75.
Veterans and residents over the age of 62 can get premium parking passes free. Also disabled individuals get a 50% discount.
Specific documentation is required for veterans, seniors and disabled parking passes, then activated at the park office. For those with questions about the special documentation can call the park office at 580-256-7664.
