A regional autism listening session will be in Woodward on Monday at High Plains Technical Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Oklahoma Autism Center and The Oklahoma Autism Center Foundation are developing a long-term plan for meeting the needs of children with autism spectrum disorders and related disabilities and their families, according to Cross Sector Innovations Founder and Principal Ed Long.
“Anyone can attend and provide input on issues that need to be addressed,” Long said. “Your input is critical for ensuring effective investment of resources and maximum impact as we work with you to improve the quality of life for Oklahoma children and families.”
This is one of five sessions being held across Oklahoma. According to Long, they are seeking a broad range of input related to all aspects of a good life, including but not limited to education, employment, health care, community-based services and family support.
Autism Center Co-founder and Director of Programs Bonnie McBride said the Center works to provide access to community-based services.
“We are excited to engage people across the state in development of a plan that will guide investment of resources as we move forward, and are thankful to the Foundation for providing critical support,” McBride said.
The Foundation supports the Center by looking for effective strategies for improved access to related programs and services, according to Foundation Director Emily Scott.
“Our goal is to help facilitate successful outcomes for individuals on the autism spectrum across the state,” Scott said.
According to Long, once the listening sessions are complete, those who are interested will have the opportunity to help design innovative strategies that will form the core of the plan which is expected to be in place this fall.
Details for each session can be found at www.autismcenterok.org/events. For more information or to participate, contact Ed Long at ed.long@crosssectorinnovations.org or 405-922-7580.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.