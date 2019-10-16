Oklahoma Author Dr. Sheldon Russell is taking Woodward by storm this month following the release of his latest book “A Forgotten Evil.”
Russell will make two public appearances in Woodward to discuss and sign his book that was released just earlier this month.
The award-winning author will set up at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to sign copies of his book that takes place during the Civil War.
His book has already received multiple reviews on Goodreads, raving about his writing and his knowledge of the rough country presented in this historical fiction novel.
If you’d like to hear more from Russell, contact the Woodward Public Library to RSVP your lunch Thursday, Oct. 31, for October’s Meet the Author Luncheon. Russell will speak during the catered luncheon at the Woodward Conference Center at noon.
Stop by the library for a free complimentary pass. RSVP by Friday, Oct. 25, to join the event.
For more information, contact the museum at 580-256-6136 or the library at 580-254-8544.
