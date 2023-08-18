The August distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from June business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from June 16th to 30th and estimated sales from July 1st to the 15th.
The disbursement of $204,828,404 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $7,049,394 from the $197,779,010 distributed to them in August last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $34,215,059.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $34,173,441 sales tax disbursement and a $6,611,536 use tax disbursement.
City Aug. 2023 Aug. 2022
Alva $356,011.06 $360,403.65
Arnett $28,172.65 $13,280.54
Beaver $34,391.15 $34,844.01
Buffalo $19,498.81 $19,071.64
Camargo $1,186.72 $2,158.42
Canton $145,082.20 $32,035.47
Cherokee $55,781.58 $ 66,139.03
Fairview $148,460.37 $146,904.55
Fargo $4,942.24 $6,037.33
Forgan $3,897.32 $2,155.81
Fort Supply $2,308.59 $4,956.32
Freedom $1,992.29 $1,863.55
Gage $3,677.67 $4,353.39
Laverne $31,454.83 $35,311.22
Leedey $13,884.04 $12,811.45
Longdale $4,634.16 $4,546.59
Mooreland $31,237.83 $28,330.72
Okeene $31,666.51 $39,879.41
Seiling $234,158.52 $133,367.88
Shattuck $61,410.26 $39,686.41
Taloga $2,670.17 $7,904.44
Vici $32,750.84 $31,909.91
Waynoka $51,998.88 $41,639.52
Woodward $1,144,335.52 $1,090,720.16
County Aug. 2023 Aug. 2022
Beaver $61,366.26 $61,074.47
Dewey $236,621.39 $351,227.02
Ellis $338,511.74 $134,628.69
Harper $47,009.94 $40,514.00
Major $195,799.55 $217,597.07
Woodward $306,435.79 $317,974.26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.