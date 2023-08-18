Thursday’s scores
Softball
Leedey Tournament
Leedey 6, Canute 4
Hobart 8, Mooreland 4
Hobart 7, Canute 0
Arapaho-Butler 8, Mooreland 0
Arapaho-Butler 8, Merritt 0
Leedey 15, Merritt 3
Shattuck 11, Vici 1
Shattuck 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 1
Cheyenne-Reydon 3, Laverne 2
Mangum 7, Laverne 4
Mangum 6, Vici 1
Other area games
Alva 1, Norman 0
Tuttle 8, Alva 1
Kremlin-Hillsdale 4, Anadarko 1
Kremlin-Hillsdale 11, Watonga 1
Binger-Oney 12, Sayre 1
Turpin 2, Buffalo 0
Burns Flat-Dill City 13, Olustee-Eldorado 0
Hinton 14, Calumet 0
Elk City 2, Clinton 1
Snyder 5, Cordell 4
Drummond 11, Okeene 1
Enid 8, Perkins 5
Perry 2, Enid 1
Garber 13, Coyle 2
Hammon 12, Granite 2
Kingfisher 13, Enid JV 2
Linsday 7, Kingfisher 0
Pioneer 11, Ringwood 7
Waukomis 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 0
Seiling 12, Thomas 0
Baseball
Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Hammon 6
Leedey 14, Lomega 6
Calumet 9, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1
Vici 4, Drummond 2
Arnett 12, Cimarron 1
Lookeba-Sickles 9, Blair 1
Okarche 8, Ripley 5
Volleyball
Altus def. Clinton, 25-14, 25-15, 28-26
Weatherford def. Blanchard, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12
Chisholm def. Corn Bible, 25-13, 25-22, 28-26
