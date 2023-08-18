Thursday’s scores

Softball

Leedey Tournament

Leedey 6, Canute 4

Hobart 8, Mooreland 4

Hobart 7, Canute 0

Arapaho-Butler 8, Mooreland 0

Arapaho-Butler 8, Merritt 0

Leedey 15, Merritt 3

Shattuck 11, Vici 1

Shattuck 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 1

Cheyenne-Reydon 3, Laverne 2

Mangum 7, Laverne 4

Mangum 6, Vici 1

Other area games

Alva 1, Norman 0

Tuttle 8, Alva 1

Kremlin-Hillsdale 4, Anadarko 1

Kremlin-Hillsdale 11, Watonga 1

Binger-Oney 12, Sayre 1

Turpin 2, Buffalo 0

Burns Flat-Dill City 13, Olustee-Eldorado 0

Hinton 14, Calumet 0

Elk City 2, Clinton 1

Snyder 5, Cordell 4

Drummond 11, Okeene 1

Enid 8, Perkins 5

Perry 2, Enid 1

Garber 13, Coyle 2

Hammon 12, Granite 2

Kingfisher 13, Enid JV 2

Linsday 7, Kingfisher 0

Pioneer 11, Ringwood 7

Waukomis 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 0

Seiling 12, Thomas 0

Baseball

Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Hammon 6

Leedey 14, Lomega 6

Calumet 9, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1

Vici 4, Drummond 2

Arnett 12, Cimarron 1

Lookeba-Sickles 9, Blair 1

Okarche 8, Ripley 5

Volleyball

Altus def. Clinton, 25-14, 25-15, 28-26

Weatherford def. Blanchard, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12

Chisholm def. Corn Bible, 25-13, 25-22, 28-26

