Auditions will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s production of "Johnny Appleseed" are set on Monday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m., in the Woodward Arts Theatre.
Doors close at 4 p.m. and plan to stay for two hours for the entirety of the process, said Laurie Steenbergen, executive director of the arts theatre. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. All students within the surrounding area from 1st through 12th grade in the area are invited to audition.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. depending upon age and part. Performances are on Saturday Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
“The kids are taught all aspects of theatre by Missoula Children’s Theatre. Even kids with no desire to do theatre long-term benefit from the experience of being in front of an audience," Steenbergen said. "Lots of FFA speech winners, journalists and other careers have benefited from their school days experience with Missoula. A few big pageant winners as well. There are also technical, stage manager and director positions."
Among the roles to be cast are Johnny Appleseed, the Pioneers, Lewis & Clark, a group of western animals, the appleseed's and many more. No advanced preparation is necessary. Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
Johnny Appleseed is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented in Woodward by The Stock Exchange Bank, Oklahoma Arts Council and Woodward Arts Theatre.
Please contact Woodward Arts Theatre at 580-256-7120 for more information or if arrangements are needed.
