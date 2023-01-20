OKLAHOMA CITY – High school actors, singers, writers, dancers, visual artists, filmmakers, musicians and photographers are invited to apply and audition for Oklahoma’s one of a kind arts education program. While visual and literary arts disciplines will submit their auditions online, in-person auditions for acting, chorus, and orchestra will take place at the location listed below.
Woodward High School
January 25, 2023
4:30-6:30pm
Interested students must first submit an online application and may schedule an audition, if applicable. Learn more and apply by visiting oaiquartz.org/OSAI.
The program will be held June 10-25, 2023, at Quartz Mountain State Park & Lodge in southwestern Oklahoma. As Oklahoma’s Official School of the Arts, every student accepted to OSAI receives a full scholarship to attend.
Widely known as Oklahoma's premier opportunity for aspiring artists, the Institute provides an experience far beyond that of an ordinary summer arts program. Renowned teaching artists from across the country travel to Quartz Mountain, where they provide advanced, collegiate-level training and mentorship to the students in one of eight artistic disciplines: acting, chorus, creative writing, dance, drawing & painting, film & video, orchestra or photography. Its multidisciplinary structure sets the Institute apart, allowing students both intense study in their chosen discipline and new exposure to unfamiliar art forms.
Although the cost of a program of this magnitude is steep, every student accepted to the Institute receives a full scholarship to attend. The Oklahoma State Department of Education, the Oklahoma Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and numerous private foundations and individuals underwrite the program costs to ensure that OSAI is within reach of every.
