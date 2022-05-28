Area students who just finished 1st-12th grades may audition for the upcoming musical, Marry Poppins, Jr. Auditions will take place Tuesday, May 31st at the Woodward Arts Theatre from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“Woodward Arts Theatre is doing a month-long workshop for students wanting to hone their musical theatre skills,” said Laurie Steenbergen, executive director of Woodward Arts and Theatre Council, Inc. “Rehearsals are weekdays, June 1-18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the performances are June 20-25.
“The entire production is kids, but promises to be a top-quality show, as well as featuring veteran and beginning talent. Professional actress and Woodward native Sara Acosta is in town and will direct the musical along with production pro, Woody Leonard.”
For more information contact Laurie Steenbergen at (580) 256-7120.
