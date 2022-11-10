Artrageous is coming to the Woodward Arts Theatre on Nov. 15.
Start time for the show is 7 p.m.
Artrageous is a troupe of multi-talented Live performance artists, world-class singers, and recording artists, highly trained dancers, and audience motivators, and veteran musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico. Their high energy performance is a combination of ALL ARTS on ONE STAGE, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color.
Artrageous has a passion for all things art and they bring their message of the arts being an integral and valuable part of human existence to the stage, leaving their audience of all ages singing, dancing, and clapping along.
Costumed Artrageous troupe members greet patrons in the theatre encouraging them to choose a souvenir finger light ring and participate in fun art activities where they win prizes and create their own original works of art on a troupe member.
Artrageous actors teach members of the audience dance moves they will use later and pick volunteers to join the troupe on stage for special numbers in the show.
Arts Theatre Director Laurie Steenbergen-Young says this is an “all ages show and like nothing you have ever seen before.”
Steenbergen-Young said free tickets are available in to residents in Harper, Dewey and Ellis counties for the show.
“We are reaching out to these rural areas in hopes of increasing interest in the arts in our part of the state. Several of these counties could potentially have access to funds and benefits for their counties and we would like to be a good neighbor and help with that,” Steenbergen-Young said.
