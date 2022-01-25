Woodward artist Larry K Hill has a neat space located in bustle of foot traffic on Main Street. If you like art made out of the Oklahoma landscape and other items made by locals, then this is one of the many places to stop while in downtown Woodward.
Hill features creations from other local artists with a booth they can rent and sell their items. There are also spaces designated for classes on select evenings and teachers.
Hallie Calvin is a local ceramic artist. She offers seasonal classes with the experience lasting a couple of hours. December’s theme was a Christmas Tree, January was an Owl Lantern and February is Valentine’s themed.
Chris Navratil hand makes pottery and she teaches classes as well. Enjoy this class with friends or family Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Whichever day you initially take part in, would be the same day you follow up the next week to allow for dry time of your pottery.
Melody Evans shows how easy it is to restore older furniture and put a fun twist of style onto them.
Hill said he “teaches the basics of watercolor, oil painting and drawing. Those are set up whenever I get a request for it. Also, if interested, I do one on one lessons for what the student would like to learn.”
Hill also offers options on Facebook and Instagram for those living further away.
Currently Hill is working on a fun piece for a restaurant in town. It is in a wooden lighted frame with Selenite which can be found from here to the Gloss Mountains.
“Different ranchers find Selenite out on their land and bring me buckets of it. I clean it up, lots of clean up. The very clear pieces came from the gypsum mine around Bouse Junction. Its down in with the gypsum deposits," he said
Hill added, "sometimes you can find the natural erosion. One sliver of Selenite was brought to me from when it was found from the grader uncovering it on a county road. The clear pieces come from below because of the constant freeze and thaw cycle cracks it and allows dirt in it. Sometimes you can see pink or reddish, that means it was near the surface.”
Once the crystals are in place in the frame there is an option for him to paint a picture on them.
Hill's studio is at 715 Main.
