Woodward police arrested a man after a shooting Sunday evening in the 400 block of 13th St.
Police Det. Lt. Darren Navratil said Tyler Lane Taylor was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Navratil said Taylor, 30, was burning what appeared to be trash in his backyard. Neighbors confronted Taylor about burning while there is a burn ban in effect, leading to an argument.
Navratil said Taylor then fired one slug from a shotgun, hitting a 40-year-old resident in the hand and hip. The victim was taken to AllianceHealth, then to OU Trauma Cener in Oklahoma City and is expected to survive.
Taylor was taken into custody.
As of Monday afternoon, official charges had not been filed in Woodward County District Court.
