Approximately 140 youth are expected for the Woodward County Junior Livestock Show Tuesday, Feb. 17 at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds, according to Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Services County Extension Director 4-H Youth Development and Ag Educator Melanie Lynes-Matt.
“We are able to continue to offer this county spring livestock show because the surrounding community has purchased advertisement that is on display in the fairgrounds throughout the entire year, which we are very appreciative of,” Lynes-Matt said. “Youth will turn in their entry cards on Sunday afternoon and stay to enjoy a complimentary meal provided by Coopers BBQ of Mooreland.”
According to Lynes-Matt, a silent auction will open during the meal. The auction will feature many hand-made items that local 4-H and FFA members have created themselves, like horseshoe crafts and iron projects. Other items available for auction range from loads of rock to chuckwagon dinners.
“Exhibiting livestock has many advantages,” Lynes-Matt said. “4-H and FFA members are competitors in the ring, however they are friends inside and outside of the show ring. They learn great sportsmanship by exhibiting livestock.”
In the event of an exhibitor having two animals in the same class, it’s very common for a fellow competitor to jump in and show the other animal for them. She said students don’t think twice about it, even though in the end it may place higher than their own animal.
“Owning livestock also teaches invaluable life skills,” Lynes-Matt said. “Most of our members are involved in various school and community activities and own animals as well. They learn at a young age how to manage their time so that they are feeding, watering, and exercising their stock on a regular basis. They know that the animals eat before they themselves eat.
According to Lynes-Matt, students learn a depth of responsibility that a living animal is relying on them.
“They learn to lose as well, which isn’t a fun life lesson, but it is a valuable one that builds character,” Lynes-Matt shared. “And when they do lose, they learn to work hard and try again.”
The show begins at 8 a.m. on Feb. 17, starting with sheep, then goats, pigs and ending with cattle.
For more information about the show or to purchase a sponsorship, call the Extension office at 580-254-3391.
Coming up after the county show will be the Woodward District Show starting Feb. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.