A Mutual woman died in a car accident on Interstate-40 Sunday afternoon, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Nadia L. Storms, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic West EMS, the OHP said.
Storms was a passenger in a truck driven by James C. Reeves, 24, of Mutual, who was treated and released at St. Anthony's Hospital in Oklahoma City.
According to the patrol report, Reeves was going east on the ramp of I-40 from US-281 when the vehicle went off the road and overturned an unknown amount of times. Storms was ejected from the vehicle.
According to the report, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. at mile marker 101 in Hinton in Caddo County.
