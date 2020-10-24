Undecided voters are few and far between during this super-polarized election year.
Most everyone has already decided on President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Some, though, are unhappy with both candidates.
One of those is Sue Selman, 72, who said she became an independent because she doesn't like the other choices.
"I didn't vote for either candidate in the last election and I have not made up my mind on this one," she said. 'Besides, we all know Trump will carry Oklahoma. A Democratic vote will just be a vote of defiance against Trump."
While not picking a candidate, Selman did give her opinion on the Democratic Party's energy stance.
"Their stand on Green Energy is absurd," she said. "I am not against renewable energy if done right, but to blindly follow the lobbyists and waste billions of taxpayer dollars while lining the pockets of foreign investors is a shame on the American taxpayers. And their crazy stand on destroying the oil and gas industry is senseless."
There are pockets of voters willing to defy both the Republican and Democratic parties. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson isn't going to be a big player in this year's election, but she and her party have some support in the area.
Koby Dryden, 18, is voting the first time and recently switched from independent to Libertarian.
"I am drawn to the Libertarian party because they are the only party that truly wants individuals to make their own choices and not the government do it for them," Dryden said. "They are about smaller, more local government, which is what I believe we need right now. Not only do they have appealing policies, they are also the most viable third party to take out the American duopoly, which has given us the same thing for years. It is so important to elect Libertarians in a time where we are divided; they bring common-sense solutions to our problems and take a little each from the two big parties. We need this kind of middle ground right now."
While excited to vote, Dryden is also a bit disappointed with the current state of affairs.
"I'm saddened to be voting in such a heated and divided political climate for my first time, although it does motivate me to make change happen in our great country, and I believe a third party is what we need to heal the political wound we have," Dryden said.
Kenny Ruiz, 31, voted for Donald Trump four years ago but notes the president didn't follow through on promises to bring troops home, slash the budget and fix the broken health care system.
"I felt like he was the most Libertarian presidential candidate we had that I could vote for without wasting my vote," he said. "I've since come to realize that no vote is a wasted vote. If you truly vote for the candidate that best aligns with your beliefs, values, and represents you, that's an honest vote."
For Ruiz, a Libertarian, that candidate this year is Jorgensen.
Key issues for Ruiz are the party's focus on individual liberty and less government, and advocacy of a true free-market competition.
"To me, it is important to vote Libertarian to give the power back to the people and restore true liberty – equality for all, fair representation and all of your freedoms, all of the time," he said. "Libertarians ultimately believe that people should be free from government interference to live their lives any way they desire and engage in any economic activity they choose, as long as their actions are peaceful and consensual and they don't violate the personal and property rights of others."
Ruiz also believes a third party could become viable and needs just 5 percent of the vote this year to secure public funding in 2024 and help level the playing field with the Republicans and Democrats.
Zach Jackson, 30, is another who believes in the Libertarian ideals. Jackson is a registered Republican but is switching to Libertarian.
"I have been a registered Republican since I was 18, but I never felt like their stances meshed with mine and I never thought the Democrats did, either," he said. "I was talking to a few friends of mine about this who are Libertarians – which I did not know at the time – and they were telling me their party's stances on things and they aligned almost perfectly with how I felt, like that their main concern is individual freedoms. Just because you don't like something doesn't mean it should be illegal for me to do it, as long as it's victimless. It's important to be because I, as I said, want individual freedom."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.