Several area schools continue their quest for a possible state championship on Friday.
Playoffs are at the quarterfinal state in Classes A and B while Class C is in the semifinal round.
In Class A, the Mooreland Bearcats will be on the road to face unbeaten Pawhuska while Thomas is home against Pawnee.
In Class B, the Laverne Tigers host Davenport and Shattuck travels to play Regent Prep out of Owasso. Also, Balko-Forgan travels to Dewar.
In Class C, the Buffalo Bison host top-ranked Timberlake and Tyrone make the trek from the panhandle to southwestern Oklahoma for a match agains undefeated Mountain View-Gotebo.
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts
Mooreland will be on the road for the third straight week in the playoffs. The Bearcats, 7-5, have won four straight games relying on solid efforts on both sides of the ball. Mooreland was dominant in a 33-14 win over Crescent last week and also has a road win over Minco.
Mooreland has played a rugged schedule this season, including three of the eight teams remaining in the quarterfinals.
The Bearcat defense will face one of the premiere offensive teams in the Class as the 11-0 Huskies, led by quarterback and North Texas commit Bryce Drummond, have scored at least 60 points in eight of their 11 games, twice going over 90 points. Defensively, Pawhuska has given up points on occasion, though not many recently.
The Huskies defense will face a challenge of its own against a Mooreland team that has shown an ability to control the ball and the clock.
Thomas has built a 10-1 record this season with the only loss to Cashion. The Terriers have shown they can score points, but also stop people in close games. Pawnee counters with a powerhouse running game that can pile up the points. The Black Bears have lost only to Class 2A Washington.
The Laverne Tigers go into the quarterfinals with an 8-game winning streak since a season-opening loss at Cherokee. In those eight games, the Tigers have scored at least 42 points a contest while giving up an average of 11 points a game.
Laverne handled Waurika 58-22 a week ago.
Another traditional power, Davenport is 10-1 with the only loss a 62-58 shootout to Regent Prep. Davenport also has a big offense, scoring 50 or more points eight times this year. The Bulldogs have given up their share of points on defense and barely escaped in the first round against Garber, winning 42-34. They are coming off a 40-20 win over Summit Christian.
Shattuck, 10-1, has rolled two opponents since a loss to Laverne in the regular season finale. In the playoffs, the Indians - three-time defending state champions - have beaten Okeene 58-8 and Alex 46-12.
Regent Prep's only loss this season was to Dewar in the season opener. Since then, the Rans have only played one close game, the win over Davenport.
This is a rematch of the last two state championship games, both won by Shattuck.
Balko-Forgan has been one of the surprise teams in the playoffs, winning road contests at Cherokee and Tipton. The Bulls have compiled an 8-5 record against one of the tougher schedules in Class B.
Dewar has rolled to an 11-0 mark and hasn't really been tested. In their last nine games, the Dragons have allowed just 24points total while scoring a minimum of 45 points in each game. They beat Covington-Douglas 54-6 a week ago.
Buffalo will get its fourth consecutive game at home in the playoffs and the Bison dominated the first three, winning 46-0, 38-6 and 60-14.
Buffalo is 11-1 behind a strong running attack and a defense that has held nine opponents to two scores or less. Colton Eskew and Brenden Bowles are coming off big games against Sasakwa and the Bison offensive line is an impressive unit.
Timberlake has been equally impressive win rolling to an 11-0 mark and the Tigers won a battle against Waynoka 50-30 last week. In eight of their wins, the Tigers have allowed six points or less. The Tigers feature an outstanding passing attack and Ethan Jenlink has 28 touchdown passes this year.
Both teams are loaded with veteran players.
Timberlake lost in the semifinals last year while Buffalo is in the semis for the second time in three seasons.
Tyrone will make its second long road trip in a row. Last week, the Bobcats traveled to Midway and won a wild 78-68 decision. In three playoff games, Tyrone has averaged 62 points a game.
Mountain View-Gotebo is built on defense and only two teams have scored more than six points. Last week, the Tigers beat Medford 76-28 and it was the most points they have allowed in a game this season.
Complete playoff pairings
Class 6A-1
Saturday
Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe at UCO, 1 p.m.
Class 6A-II
Choctaw vs. Bixby at UCO, 7 p.m.
Friday
(all games at 7 p.m.)
Class 5A
McAlester at Bishop McGuinness
Collinsville at Carl Albert
Class 4A
Cushing at Wagoner
Clinton at Blanchard
Class 3A
Heritage Hall at Lincoln Christian
Stigler at Holland Hall
Class 2A
Oklahoma Christian at Eufaula
Marlow at Metro Christian
Frederick at Beggs
Washington at Adair
Class A
Pawnee at Thomas
Morrison at Ringling
Mooreland at Pawhuska
Woodland at Cashion
Class B
Davenport at Laverne
Pioneer at Velma-Alma
Balko-Forgan at Dewar
Shattuck at Regent Prep
Class C
Timberlake at Buffalo
Tyrone at Mountain View-Gotebo
