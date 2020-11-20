Mooreland and Sharon-Mutual go on the road in the second round of the high school football playoffs on Friday.
Waynoka is also on the road while Buffalo and Shattuck are at home. Laverne is already into the third round because its opponent had to drop out.
Game time everywhere is 7 p.m.
The Mooreland Bearcats take a 6-5 record to Minco. Mooreland advanced with a solid 38-13 victory over Mangum last week. The Bearcats scored early and often, rolling to a 38-0 halftime lead as Carter Sampson and Dawson Frazier hooked up on four touchdown passes.
Minco is 7-2 this season and beat Merritt 34-0 in round one. Minco has won three straight since a loss to Class 2A Frederick in early October. Two games after that were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Their most impressive win probably was a 14-7 decision over Hobart in the final regular season game.
Sharon-Mutual continued its late-season surge last week with a 48-0 rout of Grandfield in the playoff opener.
The Trojans have won five straight since an 0-5 start, scoring 40 or more points in four of the victories.
Mountain View-Gotebo is 9-0 and has dominated most opponents, allowing only one - Ryan - to score more than eight points. Mountain View-Gotebo didn't have a first round opponent and beat Thackerville 52-0 in their last game on Nov. 6.
Waynoka takes a 9-1 record to face 8-2 Maysville in round two.
The Railroaders rely on a powerful offense that has scored 32 or more points in all 10 games and crushed Paoli 58-6 in the first round. Defense is also a staple as the Rails have shut out three opponents and allowed only one score in four other games.
Maysville has posted three shutouts as well and in the playoffs beat Corn Bible 60-26 in round one.
After a week off, Shattuck opens defense of its Class B state championship against an improving Okeene team.
The Indians are 8-1 and haven't played since their 42-game winning streak was snapped by Laverne in the regular season finale.
Otherwise, the Indians were dominant all season, scoring 40 or more points in eight games while not giving up much.
Okeene has won three of its last four games, including 28-0 over Canton last week. The outlier was an unexpected 28-22 loss to Waukomis.
Buffalo, 9-1, is home for the second week in a row. The Bison have won four straight since a loss to Cherokee.
Their opponent is Boise City, a team they were scheduled to meet in the regular season but that game was canceled.
Buffalo crushed Ryan 46-0 in the first round, posting its fifth shutout of the season.
Boise City is 4-5 and made the long trip to Thackerville last week winning 60-12. The Wildcats have won five of six since an 0-4 start.
Fox at Tyrone is another game of interest in Class C.
In Class B, Balko-Forgan will go for the upset at Cherokee and Turpin will go to Ringwood hoping to beat the Red Devils for the second time this year.
In Class A, Thomas hosts Cordell and Texhoma is at Hobart. Hooker received a bye after its opponent dropped out.
In Class 3A, Kingfisher is home to face Lone Grove with the winner likely seeing powerful Holland Hall in the quarterfinals. Anadarko hosts Sulphur.
Two of Woodward's non-district opponents are still going in Class 4A as Weatherford hosts Cushing and Clinton welcomes Ada.
In 5A, Piedmont is at El Reno, Bishop McGuinness hosts Duncan, Ardmore travels to Carl Albert and Guthrie is at Lawton MacArthur.
