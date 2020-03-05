Area basketball teams begin their quest for a state championship today at various sites across the Oklahoma City Metro.
All games on Friday and Saturday will be played at the State Fairgrounds Arena.
Class B Boys
Third-ranked Leedey advanced safely through the winners bracket and takes a 23-6 record into a contest against Sasakwa at Mustang High School. Sasakwa, 21-9, is the only unranked team that made it to the final eight.
The Bison turned back a tough challenge from Tyrone in the area finals to qualify for state.
Sasakwa lost several games early in the season but since the end of January has won 10 of 11 games, five straight in the playoffs after a loss to Whitesboro in the regional semifinals, beating three ranked teams along the way.
The winner of this game will face either Varnum or Hammon.
Hammon, ranked eighth, also overcame an early regional loss with five straight victories and beat Lomega to reach state. No. 5 Varnum is 28-1 with the lone loss to No. 2 Paden. Varnum beat top-ranked Duke in the area finals.
In the other half of the bracket Duke takes on Whitesboro and Paden faces Tyrone.
Class B girls
Leedey, ranked seventh, starts off against No. 5 LeFlore in the 2 p.m. game at Yukon High School.
The Bison are 22-7 and have won four in a row, all in the playoffs. The closest of those games was 49-42 area win over Arnett.
LeFlore, 23-7, bounced back from a loss to Pittsburg in the regional with three straight area wins, including 50-43 over Pittsburg to reach state. LeFlore has a sometimes explosive offense, scoring 60 or more points 15 times this season.
The Leedey-LeFlore winner wll play Varnum or Whitesboro in the semifinals.
No. 1 Lomega is the favorite going in with a 27-2 record. The Raiders lost two games early in the season and are now on a 24-game winning streak. They take on McCurtain at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
In the remaining game, Boise City faces Lookeba-Sickles.
Class A Boys
Seventh-ranked Vici rallied to beat No.1 ranked and defending champion Cyril in the area tournament.
The Indians are 24-5 and face 23-6 Kiowa, ranked eighth, at 2 p.m. in the State Fair Arena. Kiowa sports a 23-6 record had won four straight in the playoffs, knocking off No. 2 Calumet 50-41 in the area finals.
The winner plays Quinton or Garber in the semifinals. Garber, ranked fourth, is 23-4 and has won 15 straight since going 0-3 in the Tournament of Champions.
Perennial championship contender Fort Cobb-Broxton headlines the other half of the bracket with a 25-2 record and plays Stuart. Arapaho-Butler, 25-3, faces Hydro-Eakly, a team it beat earlier in the season. Arapaho-Butler has won eight in a row.
Class A Girls
Vici, ranked fifth, overcame a loss to No. 2 Canute in the area finals,, to beat Arapaho-Butler 56-36 for the trip to state. The Indians have won eight of their last nine and will take a 25-3 record into at 8:30 p.m. contest against Okarche at Southern Nazarene University.
Okarche is 26-3 and ranked fourth, The Warriors only loss to a Class A team was to Calumet.
The winner will play Hydro-Eakly or Kiowa. Hydro-Eakly is ranked No. 1 with a 28-1 record.
Canute faces Garber and Calumet takes on Strother in the other half of the bracket.
*****
Class A and B state basketball pairings released by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association
Class A
Boys
Thursday
At State Fair Arena
No. 8 Kiowa (23-6) vs. No. 7 Vici (24-5), 2 p.m.
No. 6 Hydro-Eakly (26-4) vs. No. 9 Arapaho-Butler (25-3), 3:30 p.m.
No. 20 Quinton (22-5) vs. No. 4 Garber (23-4), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Fort Cobb-Broxton (25-2) vs. No. 10 Stuart (25-4), 8:30 p.m.
Friday
At State Fair Arena
Kiowa-Vici winner vs. Quinton-Garber winner, 12 p.m.
Fort Cobb-Broxton - Stuart winner vs. Hydro-Eakly - Arapaho-Butler winner, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
At State Fair Arena
Championship game, 1:45 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
At Southern Nazarene
No. 16 Garber (24-4) vs. No. 2 Canute (25-3), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Calumet (22-6) vs. No. 6 Strother (27-1), 3:30 p.m.
No. 1 Hydro-Eakly (28-1) vs. No. 7 Kiowa (23-7), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Vici (25-3) vs. No. 4 Okarche (26-3), 8:30 p.m.
Friday
At State Fair Arena
Calumet-Strother winner vs. Garber-Canute winner, 4:30 p.m.
Hydro-Eakly - Kiowa winner vs. Vici-Okarche winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
At State Fair Arena
Championship game, 5:30 p.m.
Class B
Boys
Thursday
At Mustang
No. 1 Duke (26-4) vs. No. 6 Whitesboro (24-3)
No. 5 Varnum (28-1) vs. No. 8 Hammon (24-7)
Sasakwa (21-9) vs. No. 3 Leedey (26-3)
No. 2 Paden (28-1) vs. No. 7 Tyrone (22-4)
Friday
At State Fair Arena
Varnum-Hammon winner vs. Sasakwa-Leedey winner, 10:30 a.m.
Paden-Tyrone winner vs. Duke-Whitesboro winner, 9 p.m.
Saturday
At State Fair Arena
Championship game, 7:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
At Yukon
No. 7 Leedey (22-7) vs. No. 5 Leflore (23-7), 2 p.m.
No. 1 Lomega (27-2) vs. No. 8 (27-5) McCurtain, 3:30 p.m.
No. 3 Boise City (24-3) vs. No. 13 Lookeba-Sickles (23-6), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Varnum (25-5) vs. No. 4 Whitesboro (21-7), 8:30 p.m.
Friday
At State Fair Arena
Lomega-McCurtain winner vs. Boise City - Lookeba-Sickles winner, 9 a.m.
Leedey-Leflore winner vs. Varnum-Whitesboro winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At State Fair Arena
Championship game, 12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.