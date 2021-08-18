Tuesday's high school scores
Softball
Elk City 11, Woodward 3; Hammon 1, Woodward JV 12, Buffalo 11; Arapaho-Butler 0; Chickasha 8, Bethany 4; Pioneer 12, Garber 3; Hollis 3, Fletcher 1; Fort Cobb-Broxton 9, Union City 1; Guymon 4, Laverne 3; Hinton 1, Apache 0; Covington-Douglas 7, Waukomis 2; Navajo 7, Mangum 1; Navajo 3, Lookeba-Sickles 1; Weatherford 14, Anadarko 0
Arnett 12, Leedey 0; Canute 13, Vici 8; Perry 7, Chisholm 0; Morrison 5, Crescent 2; Duke 10, Sentinel 6; Okeene 9, Timberlake 8; Ringwood 13, Cherokee 5; Ringwood 4, Oklahoma Bible 3; Oklahoma Bible 10, Cherokee 1; Shattuck 13, Mooreland 0; Texhoma 10, Mooreland 6; Texhoma 11, Shattuck 1; Pawhuska 5, Cashion 1
Baseball
Canute 6, Lookeba-Sickles 3; Sterling 2, Fort Cobb-Broxton 1; Granite 6, Fletcher 5; Sentinel 10, Olustee 4
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual def. Hennessey, 25-21, 25-18, 25-12; Oklahoma Bible def. Crossings Christian;
Monday's scores
Softball
Woodward 4, Alva 3; Woodward JV 22, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 18; Arapaho-Butler 4, Canute 2; Okarche 12, Calumet 0; Jenks 9, Enid 3; Guymon 8, Hooker 0; Hammon 11, Sentinel 2; Tuttle 7, Weatherford 1
Amber-Pocasseet 10, Watonga 0; Hobart 24-26, Cordell 0 -0; Mulhall-Orlando 3, Covington-Douglas 1; Waukomis 12, Dover 7; Hinton 12, Geary 0
Arnett 10, Beaver-Forgan 0; Laverne 14, Buffalo 5; Cache 10, Altus 2; Shattuck 10, Cheyenne 2; Elk City 7, Merritt 1; Lookeba-Sickles 3, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Kremlin-Hillsdale 13, Medford 0; Okeene 10, Waynoka 6; Thomas 15 Sayre 7; Vici 3, Mooreland 0; Clinton 9, Anadarko 7; Mulhall-Orlando 3, Covinigton-Douglas 1
Baseball
Okarche 20, Cement 4; Leedey 9, Drummond 3; Hydro-Eakly 9, Granite 1; Vici 18, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2
Volleyball
Tuttle def. Clinton, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 27-25
Upcoming
Leedey Softball Tournament
Thursday at Leedey
11 a.m. - Leedey vs. Canute; 12:45 p.m. - Leedey vs. Arapaho-Butler; 2:30 p.m. - Mangum vs. Canute; 4:15 p.m. - Merritt vs. Arapaho-Butler; 6 p.m. - Merritt vs. Mangum
Thursday at Vici
11 a.m. - Vici vs. Laverne; 12:45 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Laverne; 2:30 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Shattuck; 4:15 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Cheyenne; 6 p.m. - Vici vs. Cheyenne
Friday at Leedey
11 a.m. - Leedey vs. Merritt; 12:45 p.m. - Leedey vs. Mangum; 2:30 p.m. - Merritt vs. Canute; 4:15 p.m. - Mangum vs. Arapaho-Butler; 6 p.m. - Arapaho-Butler vs. Canute.
Friday at Vici
11 a.m. - Vici vs. Shattuck; 12:45 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Cheyenne; 2:30 p.m. - Cheyenne vs. Laverne; 4:15 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Laverne; 6 p.m. Vici vs. Mooreland
Saturday at Leedey
9 a.m. - Fifth place teams; 10:45 a.m. - Fourth place teams; 12:30 p.m. - Third place teams; 2:15 p.m. - Second place teams; 4 p.m. - First place teams.
Leedey Baseball Tournament
Thursday at Leedey
4 p.m. - Leedey vs. Cheyenne; 6:30 p.m. - Ripley vs. Hammon
Thursday at Vici
4 p.m. - Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. Vici; 6:30 p.m. - Looekba-Sickles vs. Drummond
All games on Friday at Saturday at Leedey
