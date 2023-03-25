Friday’s games
Baseball
Cashion 4, Drummond 0
Mangum 15, Cordell 3
Elk City 8, Kingfisher 0
Elk City 12, Apache 2
Clinton 15, Apache 0
Tuttle 12, Woodward 1
Weatherford 9, Woodward 2
Merritt 4, Cheyenne-Reydon 3
Merritt 15, Seiling 10
Fort Cobb-Broxton 12, Guymon 0
Kremlin-Hillsdale 18, Cherokee 0
Softball
Arnett 10, Canute 9
Arnett 20, Thomas 2
Arnett 10, Vici 6
Leedey 12, Cheyenne-Reydon 6
Leedey 10, Mountain View-Gotebo 0
Leedey 9, Arapaho-Butler 6
Hammon 12, Sentinel 0
Hammon 16, Seiling 9
Timberlake 13, Beaver 1
Navajo 12, Calumet 0
Chisholm 13, Fairview 7
Chisholm 10, Okarche 9
Okarche 11, Enid 10
Fort Cobb-Broxton 15, Watonga 3
Shattuck 14, Sterling 4
Binger-Oney 12, Mangum 2
Crescent 17, Oklahoma Bible Academy 7
Crescent 15, Frontier 14
Frontier 14, Hennessey 2
Thursday’s games
Baseball
Mooreland 9, Cheyenne-Reydon 1
Vici 14, Mooreland 1
Calumet 5, Seiling 1
Seiling 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3
Laverne 8, Lookeba-Sickles 2
Leedey 3, Merritt 1
Elgin 8, Clinton 3
Hollis 13, Cordell 0
Elk City 2, Sentinel 0
Shattuck 13, Woodward 0
Apache 12, Kingfisher 10
Elgin 11, Kingfisher 1
Tuttle 10, Fairview 0
Fairview 2, Weatherford 1
Southwest Covenant 7, Corn Bible Academy 1
Sharon-Mutual 15, Beaver 3
Sharon-Mutual 9, Buffalo 5
Buffalo 8, Beaver 0
Binger-Oney 12, Alex 0
Burns Flat-Dill City 5, Mangum 3
Cimarron/Aline-Cleo 15, Okeene 5
Pioneer 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 2
Pioneer 8, Mulhall-Orlando 0
Hammon 10, Arnett 0
Cashion 8, Chisholm JV 0
Drummond 9, Watonga 3
Garber 12, Oklahoma Bible Academy 8
Navajo 12, Sayre 2
Turpin 13, Tyrone 1
Tonkawa 8, Alva 7
Hooker 9, Boise City/Felt 8
Softball
Amber-Pocasset 15, Calumet 5
Arapaho-Butler 8, Mountain View-Gotebo 4
Sterling 15, Calumet 2
Little Axe 7, Calumet 4
Okarche 9, Frontier 7
Frontier 12, Garber 6
Morrison 13, Garber 3
Guthrie 15, Okarche 2
Mooreland 11, Hobart 1
Mooreland 12, Sentinel 0
Hobart 14, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0
Waukomis 9, Pond Creek-Hunter 4
Kremlin-Hillsdale 20, Cherokee 3
Ringwood 15, Coyle 9
Fairview 14, Crescent 3
Crescent 12, Garber 8
Crescent 11, Luther 2
Shattuck 9, Fletcher 0
Shattuck 17, Lawton Eisenhower 0
Shattuck 11, Navajo 2
Lookeba-Sickles 11, Watonga 0
Merritt 10, Seiling 2
Pioneer 13, Enid 3
Pioneer 8, Hennessey 3
Perkins 6, Pioneer 2
Perkins 11, Chisholm 1
Hammon 16, Blair 0
Enid 10, Mulhall-Orlando 0
Enid 21, Glencoe 0
Merritt 14, Hammon 7
Ringwood 15, Coyle 9
Ringwood 16, Pond Creek-Hunter 14
Girls Golf
Pioneer Invitational
1, Mooreland (383) – Evelyn Sturgill 82, Ella Bouse 92, Kamdyn Frazier 103, Neely Norman 106, Bailey Lawellin 117.
2. Woodward (450) – Emily Stevens 111, Bridget Massey 101, Kamber Clark 120, Madison Harmon 118, Ava Sutton 125.
3, Frontier 457. 4, Enid JV 479. 5, Medford 480. 6, Perry 492. 7, Mooreland JV 495.
Tuesday’s scores
Girls Soccer
Woodward 2, Ponca City 0 (Goals by Averi Edwards and Thessaly Pfeifer)
Boys Soccer
Mustang 3, Enid 0
Ponca City 4, Woodward 0
