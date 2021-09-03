Friday's scores
Football
Area scores
Waynoka 40, Okeene 12
Tyrone 55, Turpin 20
Hinton 28, Hennessey 7
Mooreland 22, Pawnee 14
Garber 54, Waukomis 8
Canton 50, Geary 0 (Thursday)
Balko-Forgan 52, Beaver 6
Corn Bible 8, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Watonga 40, Hobart 16
Fairview 43, Chisholm 0
Hooker 55, Sunray, Texas 26
Class 5A
Guthrie 67, Putnam West 0
Midwest City 14, Carl Albert 9
Elk City 52, Souitheast 21 (Thursday)
Cache 49, Altus 0
Class 4A
Weatherford 28, Kingfisher 19
Softball
Alva 10, Oklahoma Christian Academy 1; Okarche 12, Alva 2; Chisholm 6, Blackwell 3; Noble 5-6, Guymon 4-5; Kingfisher 9, Okarche 5; Pioneer 14, Oklahoma Christian Academy 4;
Baseball
Canute 8, Amber-Pocasset 0; Arapaho-Butler 10, Amber-Pocasset 4; Leedey 13, Binger-Oney 1; Sentinel 12, Calumet 7; Canute 12, Hydro-Eakly 4; Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Dover 0; Drummond 9, Shidler 1; Glencoe 12, Cheyenne-Reydon 0; Hammon 12, Shidler 10; Dale 14, Leedey 3; Okarche 2, Hammon 1
Upcoming games
Tuesday
Softball
Clinton at Woodward; Woodward JV at Shattuck; Arnett at Leedey/Hydro-Eakly; Tyrone at Beaver; Buffalo at Cherokee; Mooreland and Turpin at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Fairview at Amber-Pocasset; Vici at Laverne; Arapaho-Butler at Seiling; Waynoka at Okeene
Baseball
Hammon at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Leedey at Granite; Vici at Cheyenne-Reydon
Volleyball
Hardesty at Sharon-Mutual
Thursday
Softball
Elk City at Woodward; Alva at Blackwell; Arapaho-Butler atr Mooreland
Shattuck Tournament (Buffalo, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Seiling, Shattuck, Woodward JV, Waynoka, Texhoma, Vici, Canute, Hooker, Shattuck JV)
Fairview Tournament (Arnett, Fairview, Laverne)
Cimarron Tournament (Leedey)
Baseball
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Vici; Leedey at Hammon; Okeene at Seiling; Destiny Christian at Shattuck; Turpin at Boise City; Balko-Forgan at Tyrone
Friday
Football
Bethany at Woodward; Fairview at Alva; Canton at Beaver; Pond Creek-Hunter at Buffalo; Waurika at Laverne
Baseball
Arnett at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Vici at Elk City Festival
Saturday
Softball
Shattuck Tournament (Buffalo, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Seiling, Shattuck, Woodward JV, Waynoka, Texhoma, Vici, Canute, Hooker, Shattuck JV)
Fairview Tournament (Arnett, Fairview, Laverne)
Cimarron Tournament (Leedey)
Thursday's area high school scores
Softball
Woodward 2, Anadarko 0; Pioneer 4, Alva 1; Alva 7, Kingfisher 1; Arapaho-Butler 12, Sentinel 0; Arapaho-Butler 14, Granite 6; Arnett 9, Laverne 6; Binger-Oney 12, Union City 2; Blackwell 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2; Apache 1, Fairview 0; Amber-Pocasset 11, Watonga 0
Weatherford 7, Cache 1; Thomas 21, Calumet 0; Covington-Douglas 10, Cherokee 5; Garber 19, Cimarron 11; Drummond 17, Timberlake 0; Tuttle 3, Elk City 1; Piedmont 5, Enid 0; Waukomis 7, Geary 0
Sentinel 7, Granite 1; Shattuck 8, Hammon 6; Hennessey 8, Pawhuska 0; Hinton 5, Ninnekah 1; Hollis 1, Merritt 0; Texhoma 11, Hooker 3; Seiling 12-12, Hydro-Eakly 0-5; Vici 8, Leedey 0; Cheyenne 8, Mooreland 5; Okarche 11, Oklahoma Christian Academy 1; Pioneer 11, Okarche 1; Okeene 18, OBA 17
Baseball
Amber-Pocasset 9, Leedey 3; Vici 6, Arapaho-Buter 3; Canute 8, Amber-Pocassett 0; Cheyenne-Reydon 6, Lomega 3; Drummond 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 1; Vici 9, Dale 3; Granite 11, Duke 1; Granite 9, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1; Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Sentinel 8; Lookeba-Sickles 8, Fort Cobb-Broxton 5; Hydro-Eakly 8, Navajo 6; Hydro-Eakly 12, Sterling 1; Okarche 5, Glencoe 3.
Volleyball
Chickasha def. Weatherford, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22; Oklahoma Bible def. Hennessey 3-0; Sharon-Mutual def. Indiahoma, 3-0.
