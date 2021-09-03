Friday's scores

Football

Area scores

Waynoka 40, Okeene 12

Tyrone 55, Turpin 20

Hinton 28, Hennessey 7

Mooreland 22, Pawnee 14

Garber 54, Waukomis 8

Canton 50, Geary 0 (Thursday)

Balko-Forgan 52, Beaver 6

Corn Bible 8, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Watonga 40, Hobart 16

Fairview 43, Chisholm 0

Hooker 55, Sunray, Texas 26

Class 5A

Guthrie 67, Putnam West 0

Midwest City 14, Carl Albert 9

Elk City 52, Souitheast 21 (Thursday)

Cache 49, Altus 0

Class 4A

Weatherford 28, Kingfisher 19

Softball

Alva 10, Oklahoma Christian Academy 1; Okarche 12, Alva 2; Chisholm 6, Blackwell 3; Noble 5-6, Guymon 4-5; Kingfisher 9, Okarche 5; Pioneer 14, Oklahoma Christian Academy 4;

Baseball

Canute 8, Amber-Pocasset 0; Arapaho-Butler 10, Amber-Pocasset 4; Leedey 13, Binger-Oney 1; Sentinel 12, Calumet 7; Canute 12, Hydro-Eakly 4; Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Dover 0; Drummond 9, Shidler 1; Glencoe 12, Cheyenne-Reydon 0; Hammon 12, Shidler 10; Dale 14, Leedey 3; Okarche 2, Hammon 1

Upcoming games

Tuesday

Softball

Clinton at Woodward; Woodward JV at Shattuck; Arnett at Leedey/Hydro-Eakly; Tyrone at Beaver; Buffalo at Cherokee; Mooreland and Turpin at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Fairview at Amber-Pocasset; Vici at Laverne; Arapaho-Butler at Seiling; Waynoka at Okeene

Baseball

Hammon at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Leedey at Granite; Vici at Cheyenne-Reydon

Volleyball

Hardesty at Sharon-Mutual

Thursday

Softball

Elk City at Woodward; Alva at Blackwell; Arapaho-Butler atr Mooreland

Shattuck Tournament (Buffalo, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Seiling, Shattuck, Woodward JV, Waynoka, Texhoma, Vici, Canute, Hooker, Shattuck JV)

Fairview Tournament (Arnett, Fairview, Laverne)

Cimarron Tournament (Leedey)

Baseball

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Vici; Leedey at Hammon; Okeene at Seiling; Destiny Christian at Shattuck; Turpin at Boise City; Balko-Forgan at Tyrone

Friday

Football

Bethany at Woodward; Fairview at Alva; Canton at Beaver; Pond Creek-Hunter at Buffalo; Waurika at Laverne

Baseball

Arnett at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Vici at Elk City Festival

Saturday

Softball

Shattuck Tournament (Buffalo, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Seiling, Shattuck, Woodward JV, Waynoka, Texhoma, Vici, Canute, Hooker, Shattuck JV)

Fairview Tournament (Arnett, Fairview, Laverne)

Cimarron Tournament (Leedey)

Thursday's area high school scores

Softball

Woodward 2, Anadarko 0; Pioneer 4, Alva 1; Alva 7, Kingfisher 1; Arapaho-Butler 12, Sentinel 0; Arapaho-Butler 14, Granite 6; Arnett 9, Laverne 6; Binger-Oney 12, Union City 2; Blackwell 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2; Apache 1, Fairview 0; Amber-Pocasset 11, Watonga 0

Weatherford 7, Cache 1; Thomas 21, Calumet 0; Covington-Douglas 10, Cherokee 5; Garber 19, Cimarron 11; Drummond 17, Timberlake 0; Tuttle 3, Elk City 1; Piedmont 5, Enid 0; Waukomis 7, Geary 0

Sentinel 7, Granite 1; Shattuck 8, Hammon 6; Hennessey 8, Pawhuska 0; Hinton 5, Ninnekah 1; Hollis 1, Merritt 0; Texhoma 11, Hooker 3; Seiling 12-12, Hydro-Eakly 0-5; Vici 8, Leedey 0; Cheyenne 8, Mooreland 5; Okarche 11, Oklahoma Christian Academy 1; Pioneer 11, Okarche 1; Okeene 18, OBA 17

Baseball

Amber-Pocasset 9, Leedey 3; Vici 6, Arapaho-Buter 3; Canute 8, Amber-Pocassett 0; Cheyenne-Reydon 6, Lomega 3; Drummond 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 1; Vici 9, Dale 3; Granite 11, Duke 1; Granite 9, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1; Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Sentinel 8; Lookeba-Sickles 8, Fort Cobb-Broxton 5; Hydro-Eakly 8, Navajo 6; Hydro-Eakly 12, Sterling 1; Okarche 5, Glencoe 3.

Volleyball

Chickasha def. Weatherford, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22; Oklahoma Bible def. Hennessey 3-0; Sharon-Mutual def. Indiahoma, 3-0.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you