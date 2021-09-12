Saturday results
Softball
Arnett 15, Laverne 0; Arnett 9, Watonga 1; Binger-Oney 3, Lookeba-Sickles 0; Canute 5, Texhoma 0; Fairview 2, Hennessey 1; Roff 2, Hydro-Eakly 1; Laverne 7, Crescent 2; Leedey 14, Ringwood 1; Ringwood 11, Okeene 8; Woodward JV 12, Hooker 9
Weatherford 11, Holdenville 4; Hooker 15, Beaver 7; Kremlin-Hillsdale 6, Bridge Creek 3; Leedey 14, Covington-Douglas 8; watonga 4, Fairview 1; Fairview 3, Laverne 2; Piedmont 12-12, Guymon 0-3; Kremlin-Hillsdale 6, Bridge Creek 3; Weatherford 10, Piedmont JV 4
Ripley 4-3, Binger-Oney 0-2; Binger-Oney 6, Hobart 3; Vici 8, Buffalo 0; Shattuck 7, Canute 2; Shattuck 13, Seiling 0; Texhoma 9, Seiling 6; Canute 5, Texhoma 0; Vici 13, Woodwarrd JV 0; Bethany 1, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0; Mulhall-Orlando 6, Leedey 1; Pioneer 13, Hominy 8
Baseball
Canute 7, Lookeba-Sickles 3; Canute 10, Navajo 2; Lookeba-Sickles 6, Vici 5; Hydro-Eakly 11, Sentinel 3
Volleyball
Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Berryhill, 2-0; Erick def. Chickasha, 25-16, 25-14; Guymon def. Corn Bible Academy, 26-24, 25-16; Guymon def. Erick, 25-18, 25-17; Erick def. Chickasha, 25-16, 25-14; Southeast def. Erick, 25-14, 25-11; Catoosa def. Oklahoma Bible Academy, 25-23, 24-26, 15-10; Corn Bible Academy def. Eisenhower, 25-16, 25-15; Skiatook def. Oklahoma Bible Academy, 25-21, 26-24; Southeast def. Guymon, 25-10, 25-21
Cross Country
Cherokee Invitational
Boys 5K
Team: Timberlake 45, Oklahoma Bible 69, Chisholm 76, Kremlin-Hillsdale 122, Mooreland 141, Laverne 141, Buffalo 154, Alva 170.
Buffalo results: 2, Kayden Carter, 17:08.78. 10, Gavin Gore, 17:46.03. Jackson Buss, 20:12.43. Cole Brooks, 20:40.02. Jace Harland, 21:21.12. Adriano Lopez, 25:36.75. Blake Buss, 25:44.09.
Fort Supply results: 8, Dash Garton, 17:40.84. Alain PlatteauDiaz, 21:06.22. Mason Colvard, 22:07.22
Laverne results: Angel Alba, 18:34.28. Jonathan Guajardo, 19:01.06. Marcos Delatorre, 19:23.43. Royce Henricks, 19:23.90. Carreto Perez, 19:56.97. Anthony Salgado, 20:11.31.
Balko results: 18, Cooper Mitchell, 18:39.44.
Mooreland results: 25, Jaxon Mouser, 18:56.75. Trevor Elwood, 19:14.18. Jackson Crotts, 19:46.84. Gerald Crespo, 19:50.50. Wyatt Lively, 19:54.34. Kelton Smith, 20:39.62. Chris Ainsworth, 22:19.15. Trey Melinza, 22:50.91. Gavin Strunk, 23:04.50
Woodward results: Roberto Nava, 19:45.44. Angel Nava, 20:11.86. Ed Corona, 22:08.1.
Girls 3200M
Team: Watonga 33, Cherokee 87, Alva 95, Balko 117, Fairview 119, Mooreland 124, Chisholm 127, DCLA 195, Kremlin-Hillsdale 212, Canton 241
Buffalo results: 11, Aliah Luna, 15:28.72. Natalie Moore, 16:51.87. Jessica Sarabia, 18:44.53. Adysen Oszhus, 20:59.25.
Woodward results: 15, Kendal Wells, 15:46.47. Aleah Chase, 17:35.38. Brynn Custar, 20:28.25.
Balko results: 17, Emelie Trentham, 15:48.06. Kadyn Sager, 16:07.14. Aspen Freeman, 16:18.87. Carolyn Olvera, 16:29.37. Sawyer Stockton, 16:42.22. Haylee Pearson, 17:40.03.
Laverne results: 19, Rache Creed, 15;50.43. 22, Valentina Campuzano, 15:53.12.
Mooreland results: 23, Kynlee Mitchell, 15:56.81. Lydia Eslick, 16:11.91. Rylee Ferguson, 16:13.00. Alaina Crockett, 16:17.95. Cassandra Hernandez, 17:16.75.
Middle school boys 3200M
Woodward results: 2, Dathan Custar, 12:10.18. 10, Bo Patten, 14:07.22. Kash Rose, 16:24.81. William White, 16:26.06. Holden Simmons, 17:50.21.
Woodward finished 5th in team standings with 146 points. Mooreland was fourth with 111.
Middle school girls 1600 M
Woodward results: 4, Khloe Clemence, 8:13.94. Erika Siebold, 9:21.47. Avery Case, 10:14.81.
Friday's results
Softball
Cheyenne-Reydon 8, Arapaho-Butler 6; Arnett 12, Waukomis 0; Binger-Oney 12, Cyril 0; Hennessey 12, Cherokee 3; Leedey 13, Cimarron 2; Watonga 2, Crescent 1; Fairview 3, Laverne 2; Frontier 6, Leedey 2; Hydro-Eakly 14, Rush Springs 2; Hydro-Eakly 4, Walters 1; Kremlin-Hillsdale 16, OKC Bronchos 1; Leedey 12, Covington-Douglas JV 0; Thomas 12, Medford 0; Pioneer 8, Pawhuska 2; Pioneer 11, Pawnee 1; Weatherford 13, Ponca City 3
Baseball
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 15, Arnett 0; Leedey 14, Blair 2; Canute 11, Sterling 1; Hammon 16, Dover 0; Drummond 19, Shidler 2; Fletcher 5, Arapaho-Butler 4; Fort Cobb-Broxton 6, Vici 4; Vici 7, Sterling 5
Volleyball
Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Christian Heritage, 26-24, 25-20; Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Collinsville, 2-0
District assignments
Fall baseball
Class A
(host team listed first)
District 4 - Dale, Okarche, Calumet
District 5 - Canute, Sentinel, Cheyenne-Reydon
District 10 - Vici, Drummond, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
District 12 - Hydro-Eakly, Navajo, Binger-Oney
Class B
(host team listed first)
District 3 - Leedey, Arnett, Cimarron
District 12 - Hammon, Duke, Olustee-Eldorado
Softball
Class B
(host team listed first)
District 5 - Hammon, Sentinel
District 8 - Arnett, Beaver
District 21 - Geary, Leedey, Dover
District 31 - Cimarron, Timberlake, Waynoka
District 32 - Buffalo, Boise City, Tyrone
Class A
(host team listed first)
District 1 - Binger-Oney, Calumet
District 6 - Shattuck, Turpin
District 7 - Arapaho-Butler, Thomas
District 10 - Canute, Burns Flat-Dill City
District 13 - Hydro-Eakly, Drummond, Okarche
District 14 - Pioneer, Garber, Waukomis
District 15 - Mooreland, Cherokee, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
District 21 - Vici, Laverne, Ringwood
District 22 - Cheyenne-Reydon, Seiling, Okeene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.