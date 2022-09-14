Tuesday’s area results
Softball
Tuttle 6-6, Woodward 0-0; Arnett 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Mooreland 17, Buffalo 2; Cherokee 5-4, Waynoka 2-3; Elk City 9, Leedey 5; Laverne 12, Forgan-Balko 0; Thomas 18, Okeene 1; Seiling 7, Vici 6; Texhoma 16, Tyrone 8
Cache 10, Anadrko 0; Arapaho-Butler 4 Hammon 3; Binger-Oney 12, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Sentinel 14, Blair 0; Apache 10, Watonga 0; Drummond 25, Cimarron 23; Weatherford 14, Clinton 0; Merritt 8-14, Cordell 0-0; Covington-Douglas 10, Oilton 6; Crescent 4, Hennessey 1
Pioneer 16, Dover 4; Elgin 11-9, Kingfisher 1-8; Enid 16-23, Tulsa Memorial 0-3; Hinton 11, Fairview 1; Hooker 7, Turpin 2; Mountain View-Gotebo 2, Hydro-Eakly 1; Kremlin-Hillsdale 8, Ringwood 0; Lookeba-Sickles 3, Navajo 0; Mangum 18-14, Frederick 1-4; Medford 32, OBA 19; Waukomis 9, Okarche 3; Pond Creek-Hunter 17, Timberlake 15
Baseball
Canute 3, Arapaho-Butler 2; Cheyenne-Reydon 17, Erick 5; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 14, Cimarron 2
Volleyball
Blanchard def. Clinton, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21; Piedmont def. Enid, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23; Indiahoma def Taloga, 25-12, 25-14
Monday’s area results
Softball
Weatherford 11, Woodward 1; Alva 2, Chisholm 0; Arapaho-Butler 7, Canute 2; Tyrone 9, Buffalo 5; Cashion 12, Pawnee 7; Cherokee 5, Woodward JV 3; Hammon 7, Cheyenne-Reydon 3; Elk City 15, Clinton 4; Covington-Douglas 7, Dover 3
Crescent 14, Tonkawa 6; Mulhall-Orlando 14, Drummond 3; Pioneer 17, Fairview 7; Morrison 11, Hennessey 0; Merritt 11, Hobart 5; Laverne 5, Hooker 0; Shattuck 12, Leedey 2; Seiling 5, Moorleand 3; Waynoka 13, Oklahoma Bible Academy 3; Ringwood 12, Timberlake 5; Texhoma 9, Turpin 5; Watonga 6, Thomas 1; Waukomis 10, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2
Baseball
Binger-Oney 3, Cheyenne-Reydon 1; Vici 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2; Leedey 5, Hammon 4
Volleyball
Corn Bible Academy def. Erick, 25-15, 25-8, 25-17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.