Friday’s scores

Softball

Woodward 11, Laverne 2

Arnett 9, Watonga 0

Fairview 14, Cherokee 4

Hinton 1, Crescent 0

Cheyenne-Reydon 11, Bray-Doyle 2

Cheyenne-Reydon 3, Healdton 1

Covington-Douglas 9, Ringwood 6

Hydro-Eakly 9, Fletcher 4

Fort Cobb-Broxton 6. Anadarko 5

Waukomis 10, Hammon 0

Minco 5, Cashion 0

Pond Creek-Hunter 21, Cimarron 1

Pond Creek-Hunter 16, Ringwood 0

Leedey 14, Pond Creek-Hunter 2

Leedey 12, Covington-Douglas 0

Sentinel 10, Cache JV 4

Wilson 1, Binger-Oney 0

Southmoore 14, Clinton 0

Edmond Memorial 11, Clinton 1

Dover 7, Hennessey 6

Kremlin-Hillsdale 6, Hennessey 0

Kremlin-Hillsdale 11, Enid JV 1

Baseball

Fort Cobb-Broxton 11, Vici 0

Hammon 8, Verden 0

Verden 11, Arnett 3

Arapaho-Butler 6, Granite 3

Leedey 19, Fletcher 4

Okarche 8, Glencoe 0

Thursday’s scores

Football

Okeene 50, Geary 0

Covington-Douglas 44, Ringwood 22

Softball

Woodward 17, Medford 0

Woodward 12, Oklahoma Bible 0

Arnett 19, Cherokee 0

Arnett 10, Fairview 0

Crescent 8, Thomas 0

Crescent 10, Turpin 2

Watonga 5, Cherokee 1

Fairview 7, Watonga 4

Hinton 5, Turpin 0

Hinton 10, Thomas 0

Laverne 10, Medford 7

Laverne 11, Oklahoma Bible 1

Shattuck 14, Beaver 2

Shattuck 13, Vici 2

Vici 9, Texhoma 8

Hooker 5, Canute 2

Seiling 15, Hooker 0

Seiling 25, Tyrone 1

Carnegie 16, Burns Flat-Dill City 1

Dover 16, Carney 1

Hammon 16, Carney 0

Frontier 7, Hammon 2

Frontier 20, Mulhall-Orlando 3

Enid JV 7, Dover 5

Drummond 5, Garber 1

Waukomis 13, Drummond 8

Kremlin-Hillsdale 12, Mulhall-Orlando 2

Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Rock Creek 2

Ripley 5, Cheyenne-Reydon 0

Weatherford 4, Classen SAS 3

Bridge Creek 3, Weatherford 2

Cordell 8, Velma-Alma 3

Elk City 8, Mangum 0

Lookeba-Sickles 10, Hobart 5

Lookeba-Sickles 5, Wilson 0

OKC Broncos 2, Kingfisher 1

Pauls Valley 4, Kingfisher 2

Alva 3, Blackwell 1

Araapho-Butler 9, Mooreland 4

Merritt 15, Sayre 11

Mountain View-Gotebo 3, Minco 0

Garber 16, Okeene 4

Garber 16, Timberlake 3

Rush Springs 5, Cordell 2

Baseball

Arapaho-Butler 2, Verden 0

Canute 7, C hattanooga 0

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 9, Drummond 8

Sentinel 9, Fletcher 1

Granite 3, Hammon 2

Lomega 11, Vici 9

Okarche 9, Lomega 0

Volleyball

Erick def. Canute, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17

Sharon-Mutual def. Millwood, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20

