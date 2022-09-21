Tuesday’s area scores
Softball
Alva 1, Mooreland 0; Amber-Pocasset 7, Hinton 0; Elk City 14, Anadarko 0; Enid 5, Bartlesville 0; Cordell 12, Burns Flat-Dill City 0; Weatherford 5, Cache 3; Cashion 16, Pawnee 6; Newkirk 15, Chisholm 3; Mulhall-Orlando 3, Covington-Douglas 0
Garber 10, Coyle 5; Waukomis 14, Drummond 3; Drummond 21, OBA 11; Waukomis 19, OBA 1; Waukomis 20, Drummond 2; Enid 9, Ponca City 5; Watonga 13, Fairview 2; Shattuck 20-19, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0-2; Texhoma 24, Hooker 16; Timberlake 11, Pioneer 1; Seiling 18, Thomas 3
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual def. Hennessey, 25-23, 25-18, 26-24; Corn Bible Academy def. Amber Pocasset, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14; Fort Elliott, Texas def. Erick, 3-1; Tuttle def. Weatherford, 3-0.
Monday’s area results
Softball
Weatherford 12, Woodward 1; Canute 4, Sentinel 2; Okeene 17, Dover 3; Hydro-Eaklly 8, Leedey 0; Laverne 12, Woodward JV 0; Sterling 9, Lookeba-Sickles 0; Hammon 11, Arnett 3;
Amber-Pocasset 12, Watonga 0; Arapaho-Butler 8, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Binger-Oney 13, Carnegie 0; Apache 10-19, Hooker 0-0; Tuttle 3, Cache 0; Okarhce 11, Calumet 1; Woodland 14, Covington-Douglas 13; Granite 13, Snyder 0; Hinton 7-6, Texhoma 0-2; Minco 2-19, Merritt 0-1; Kremlin-Hillsdale 9, Newkirk 0; Hollis 6, Waukomis 0
Anadarrko 21, Geronimo 3; Canute 4, Sentinel 2; Cherokee 21, Oklahoma Bible Academy 5; Jenks 6, Enid 4; Kremlin-Hillsdale 9, Newkirk 0
Baseball
Binger-Oney 15, Cement 0; Cheyenne-Reydon 14, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 6; Okarche 13, Oklahoma Christian Academy 0; Drummond 11, Glencoe 3; Granite 5, Arapaho-Butler 2; Navajo 7, Hammon 5
Volleyball
Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Chisholm, 3-1; Weatherford def. Chickasha, 25-17, 22-25, 30-28, 20-25, 15-9
Saturday’s Beaver Invitational Cross Country
Boys team: 1, Hooker. 2, Booker, Texas. 3, Buffalo. 4, Goodwell-Texhoma. 5, Sweetwater.
Top 15 individuals: 1, Elijah Gribble, Hooker, 16:34. 2, Adrian Rosales, Booker, 17:13. 3, Edgar Lucero, Mooreland, 17:13.72. 4, Kaysen Stevens, Hooker, 17:28. 5, Kayden Carter, Buffalo, 17:32. 6, Axel Fernandez, Hooker, 17:41. 7, Slade Stalder, Hooker, 17:49. 8, A. Perez, Hooker, 17:57. 9, Rilee Slover, Goodwell-Texhoma, 18:02. 10, Cooper Mitchell, Balko, 18:04. 11, Dash Garton, Fort Supply, 18:05. 12, Ulisses Jimenez, Hooker, 18:07. 13, Juan Us, Booker, 18:08. 14, Zahid Fernandez, Hooker, 18:11. 15. Royce Henricks, Laverne, 18:21.
Girls team: 1, Hooker. 2, Goodwell-Texhoma. 3, Booker, Texas. 4, Buffalo, 5, Mooreland. 6, Balko.
Top 15 individuals: 1, Isabella Neville, Hooker, 13:14. 2, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 13:40. 3, Savannah Fischer, Hooker, 14:31. 4, Allison Ugarte, Hooker, 14:32. 5, Victoria Alvarado, Goodwell-Texhoma, 14:38. 6, Cindee Velasquez, Goodwell-Texhoma, 14:46. 7, Samira Alavarado, Hooker, 14:47. 8, Ema Herald, Hooker, 14:48. 9, Frankie Martens, Hooker, 14:49. 10, Yarel Mesta, Hooker, 15:01. 11, Jackie Avila, Goodwell-Texhoma, 15:15. 12, Selah Bentley, Laverne, 15:23. 13, Kynlee Mitchell, Mooreland, 15z;25. 14, Yaneli Rosales, Booker, 15:31. 15, Rache Creed, Laverne, 15;37.
Junior high boys team: 1, Hooker. 2, Mooreland. 3, Booker, Texas. Individual champion: Reece Hensley, Mooreland, 12:44.
Junior high girls team: 1, Hooker. 2, Beaver. 3, Goodwell. Individual champion: Ember Steven, Hooker, 10:09.
