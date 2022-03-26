Saturday’s games

Morris 11, Alva 1

Hydro-Eakly 5, Arapaho-Butler 3

Asher 17, Hammon 0

Asher 20, Seiling 2

Enid 8, Jones 5

Weatherford 9, Kingfisher 1

Merritt 5, Leedey 2

Medford 5, Ringwood 1

Snyder 14, Cordell 2

Kremlin-Hillsdale 11, Waynoka 0

Elk City 8, Clinton 6

Drummond 9, Mulhall-Orlando 3

Thomas 11, Verden 7

Girls Soccer

Kingfisher 2, Bristow 1

Elk City 6, Cordell 1

Southeast 9, Altus 0

Boys Soccer

Northwest Classen 3, Woodward 0

Midwest City 8, Cordell 1

Piedmont 2, Guymon 1

Chickasha 2, Guymon 0

Clinton 2, Eisenhower 0

Track results

Friday

Covington-Douglas Invitational

(area results)

Girls

400 relay – 3, Laverne, 57.15

3200 relay – 1, Laverne, 11:25.91. 2, Mooreland, 12:09.85.

800 relay – 1, Mooreland, 2:03.04. 3, Laverne, 2:03.56.

800 – 5, Alaina Crockett, Mooreland, 2:59.89.

100 – 5, Ryan Oliver, Mooreland, 14.56.

3200 – 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 12:28.76.

400 – 2, Selah Bentley, Laverne, 1:09.70. 4, Ashtyn Rooney, Mooreland, 1:12.28.

300 hurdles – 4, Whitley Cash, Laverne, 57.81.

200 – 4, Paola Ortega, Laverne, 29.54. 6, Ryan Oliver, Mooreland, 30.51.

1600 – 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 6:03.29. 4, Rache Creed, Laverne, 6:43.73. 6, Rylee Ferguson, Mooreland, 7:00.50.

1600 relay: 1, Laverne, 4:42.50. 2, Mooreland, 4:54.96.

Long jump: 2, Selah Bentley, Laverne, 13-11.

Shot put: 2, Kadence Tillery, Laverne, 30-3.

Discus: 1, Kadence Tillery, Laverne, 94-3. 6, Mia Ovale, Laverne, 71-11.

Pole vault: 2, Rache Creed, Laverne, 6-5.

Team scores: 1, Laverne, 135. 4, Mooreland, 63

Boys

3200 relay – 5, Mooreland, 10:00.47.

800 relay – 2, Mooreland, 1:41.34.

800 – 4, Edgar Lucero, Mooreland, 2:19.37.

100 – 4, Stetson Roper, Mooreland, 12.01. 5, Carter Sampson, Mooreland, 12.06.

1600 – 4, Jaxon Mouser, Mooreland, 5:23.83. 5, Trevor Elwood, Mooreland, 5:35.11.

1600 relay – 2, Mooreland, 3:54.67.

Team scores: 1, Timberlake, 106. 5, Mooreland, 52.

Thursday

Cache Invitational

(Woodward results)

Boys

400 – 6, Julio Gomez, 56.58.

Long jump – 3, Taelen Laird, 19-9.

Girls

High jump – 5, Haley Drew, 4-6.

Fairview Invitational

Boys

(Area results)

400 relay – 1, Laverne, 45.80.

3200 relay – 3. Sharon-Mutual, 9:58. 4, Laverne, 10:04.

100 – 2, Jace Dunn, Waynoka, 11.40. 4, Felix Teal, Laverne, 11.90. 5, Sam Sharkey, Waynoka, 11.91.

3200 – 2, Kayden Carter, Buffalo, 11:23. 6, Jonathan Guajardo, Laverne, 11:53.

800 relay – 2, Laverne, 1:39.30.

200 – 4, Jace Dunn, Waynoka, 24.00.

800 – 1, Marcos Delatorre, Laverne, 2:12.00. 3, Tabor Marlatt, Sharon-Mutual, 2:15.00.

400 – 6, Edwin Ajanel, Laverne, 1:00.50.

300 hurdles – 6, Dakota Walker, Sharon-Mutual, 47.70.

1600 – 1, Kadyn Covey, Sharon-Mutual, 5:28.00. 2, Angel Alba, Laverne, 5:29.00. 5, Kayden Carter, Buffalo, 5:41.00.

1600 relay – 4, Laverne, 3:57.90.

Girls

100 – 4, Kloie Silver, Buffalo, 13.50.

Scoreboard

Friday games

Baseball

Enid 11, Woodward 1

Arapaho-Butler 4, Lexington 1

Hammon 9, Binger-Oney 1

Hammon 6, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2

Timberlake 10, Cherokee 0

Clinton 8, Leedey 0

Thomas 12, Earlsboro 2

Kingfisher 5, Leedey 4

Sayre 5, Mangum 1

Weatherford 12, Merritt 4

Tuttle 12, Merritt 0

Vici 11, Asher 1

Cashion 10, Watonga 0

Cashion 6, Drummond 1

Fairview 10, Weatherford JV 5

Lookeba-Sickles 4, Clinton 3

El Reno 10, Guymon 2

Elk City 6, Weatherford 4

Burns Flat-Dill City 10, Hobart 7

Hydro-Eakly 13, Ripley 3

Kingfisher 14, Western Heights 0

Waynoka 20, Medford 2

Alva 9, Checotah 8

Canute 8, Atoka 4

Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 4, Buffalo 0

Garber 9, Waukomis 3

Glencoe 10, Watonga 2

Kingfisher 12-14, Western Heights 0-0

Lomega 14, Ringwood 0

Calumet 6, Mooreland 3

Shattuck 12, Pawhuska 4

Pioneer 4, Shattuck 0

Seiling 9, Woodward JV 2

Seiling 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 7

Softball

Leedey 10, Arapaho-Butler 9

Leedey 8, Sentinel 3

Leedey 7, Arapaho-Butler 6

Arapaho-Butler 11, Merritt 4

Arapaho-Butler 9, Canute 7

Arapaho-Butler 6, Sentinel 2

Arapaho-Butler 17, Corn Bible Academy 1

Canute 13, Thomas 1

Binger-Oney 12, Hydro-Eakly 5

Binger-Oney 11, Lookeba-Siclkes 0

Fairview 11, Crescent 9

Fairview 22, Garber 6

Perkins 18, Fairview 6

Navajo 11, Cyril 2

Elk City 20, Calumet 1

Sterling 7, Elk City 2

Alex 6, Geary 3

Navajo 9, Hydro-Eakly 5

Leedey 16, Merritt 3

Merritt 19, Corn Bible Academy 0

Merritt 13, Vici 7

Shattuck 22, Norman North 4

Shattuck 15, Tecumseh 12

Shattuck 18, North Rock Creek 14

Dale 17, Shattuck 6

Sentinel 8, Canute 7

Okeene 16, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 1

Sentinel 14, Vici 12

Enid 7, Bartlesville 4

Hominy 4, Enid 2

Okeene 14, Beaver 2

Vici 12, Thomas 0

Canute 13, Thomas 1

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 8, Drummond 3

Drummond 5, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4

Ringwood 6, Beaver 1

Ringwood 8, Okeene 7

Girls Soccer

Cordell 3, Midwest City 2

Weatherford 10, Altus 0

Weatherford 10, Cordell 0

Enid 3, Cache 0

Christian Heritage 2, Elk City 1

Elk City 4, OKC Storm 1

Clinton 5, Eisenhower 1

Christian Heritage 2, Elk City 1

Oklahoma Christian School 9, Kingfisher 1

Boys Soccer

Woodward 2, Putnam City 1 (shootout)

Santa Fe South 3, Woodward 0

Southeast 10, Cordell 0

Northwest Classen 10, El Reno 0

Choctaw 1, El Reno 0

Weatherford 4, Midwest City 1

Weatherford 2, Christian Heritage 0

OKC Storm 7, Cordell 0

Southeast 3, Elk City 0

Clinton 5, Eisenhower 0

Guymon 2, Madill 1 (shootout)

Kingfisher 4, Verdigris 2

