Saturday’s games
Morris 11, Alva 1
Hydro-Eakly 5, Arapaho-Butler 3
Asher 17, Hammon 0
Asher 20, Seiling 2
Enid 8, Jones 5
Weatherford 9, Kingfisher 1
Merritt 5, Leedey 2
Medford 5, Ringwood 1
Snyder 14, Cordell 2
Kremlin-Hillsdale 11, Waynoka 0
Elk City 8, Clinton 6
Drummond 9, Mulhall-Orlando 3
Thomas 11, Verden 7
Girls Soccer
Kingfisher 2, Bristow 1
Elk City 6, Cordell 1
Southeast 9, Altus 0
Boys Soccer
Northwest Classen 3, Woodward 0
Midwest City 8, Cordell 1
Piedmont 2, Guymon 1
Chickasha 2, Guymon 0
Clinton 2, Eisenhower 0
Track results
Friday
Covington-Douglas Invitational
(area results)
Girls
400 relay – 3, Laverne, 57.15
3200 relay – 1, Laverne, 11:25.91. 2, Mooreland, 12:09.85.
800 relay – 1, Mooreland, 2:03.04. 3, Laverne, 2:03.56.
800 – 5, Alaina Crockett, Mooreland, 2:59.89.
100 – 5, Ryan Oliver, Mooreland, 14.56.
3200 – 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 12:28.76.
400 – 2, Selah Bentley, Laverne, 1:09.70. 4, Ashtyn Rooney, Mooreland, 1:12.28.
300 hurdles – 4, Whitley Cash, Laverne, 57.81.
200 – 4, Paola Ortega, Laverne, 29.54. 6, Ryan Oliver, Mooreland, 30.51.
1600 – 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 6:03.29. 4, Rache Creed, Laverne, 6:43.73. 6, Rylee Ferguson, Mooreland, 7:00.50.
1600 relay: 1, Laverne, 4:42.50. 2, Mooreland, 4:54.96.
Long jump: 2, Selah Bentley, Laverne, 13-11.
Shot put: 2, Kadence Tillery, Laverne, 30-3.
Discus: 1, Kadence Tillery, Laverne, 94-3. 6, Mia Ovale, Laverne, 71-11.
Pole vault: 2, Rache Creed, Laverne, 6-5.
Team scores: 1, Laverne, 135. 4, Mooreland, 63
Boys
3200 relay – 5, Mooreland, 10:00.47.
800 relay – 2, Mooreland, 1:41.34.
800 – 4, Edgar Lucero, Mooreland, 2:19.37.
100 – 4, Stetson Roper, Mooreland, 12.01. 5, Carter Sampson, Mooreland, 12.06.
1600 – 4, Jaxon Mouser, Mooreland, 5:23.83. 5, Trevor Elwood, Mooreland, 5:35.11.
1600 relay – 2, Mooreland, 3:54.67.
Team scores: 1, Timberlake, 106. 5, Mooreland, 52.
Thursday
Cache Invitational
(Woodward results)
Boys
400 – 6, Julio Gomez, 56.58.
Long jump – 3, Taelen Laird, 19-9.
Girls
High jump – 5, Haley Drew, 4-6.
Fairview Invitational
Boys
(Area results)
400 relay – 1, Laverne, 45.80.
3200 relay – 3. Sharon-Mutual, 9:58. 4, Laverne, 10:04.
100 – 2, Jace Dunn, Waynoka, 11.40. 4, Felix Teal, Laverne, 11.90. 5, Sam Sharkey, Waynoka, 11.91.
3200 – 2, Kayden Carter, Buffalo, 11:23. 6, Jonathan Guajardo, Laverne, 11:53.
800 relay – 2, Laverne, 1:39.30.
200 – 4, Jace Dunn, Waynoka, 24.00.
800 – 1, Marcos Delatorre, Laverne, 2:12.00. 3, Tabor Marlatt, Sharon-Mutual, 2:15.00.
400 – 6, Edwin Ajanel, Laverne, 1:00.50.
300 hurdles – 6, Dakota Walker, Sharon-Mutual, 47.70.
1600 – 1, Kadyn Covey, Sharon-Mutual, 5:28.00. 2, Angel Alba, Laverne, 5:29.00. 5, Kayden Carter, Buffalo, 5:41.00.
1600 relay – 4, Laverne, 3:57.90.
Girls
100 – 4, Kloie Silver, Buffalo, 13.50.
Scoreboard
Friday games
Baseball
Enid 11, Woodward 1
Arapaho-Butler 4, Lexington 1
Hammon 9, Binger-Oney 1
Hammon 6, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2
Timberlake 10, Cherokee 0
Clinton 8, Leedey 0
Thomas 12, Earlsboro 2
Kingfisher 5, Leedey 4
Sayre 5, Mangum 1
Weatherford 12, Merritt 4
Tuttle 12, Merritt 0
Vici 11, Asher 1
Cashion 10, Watonga 0
Cashion 6, Drummond 1
Fairview 10, Weatherford JV 5
Lookeba-Sickles 4, Clinton 3
El Reno 10, Guymon 2
Elk City 6, Weatherford 4
Burns Flat-Dill City 10, Hobart 7
Hydro-Eakly 13, Ripley 3
Kingfisher 14, Western Heights 0
Waynoka 20, Medford 2
Alva 9, Checotah 8
Canute 8, Atoka 4
Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 4, Buffalo 0
Garber 9, Waukomis 3
Glencoe 10, Watonga 2
Kingfisher 12-14, Western Heights 0-0
Lomega 14, Ringwood 0
Calumet 6, Mooreland 3
Shattuck 12, Pawhuska 4
Pioneer 4, Shattuck 0
Seiling 9, Woodward JV 2
Seiling 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 7
Softball
Leedey 10, Arapaho-Butler 9
Leedey 8, Sentinel 3
Leedey 7, Arapaho-Butler 6
Arapaho-Butler 11, Merritt 4
Arapaho-Butler 9, Canute 7
Arapaho-Butler 6, Sentinel 2
Arapaho-Butler 17, Corn Bible Academy 1
Canute 13, Thomas 1
Binger-Oney 12, Hydro-Eakly 5
Binger-Oney 11, Lookeba-Siclkes 0
Fairview 11, Crescent 9
Fairview 22, Garber 6
Perkins 18, Fairview 6
Navajo 11, Cyril 2
Elk City 20, Calumet 1
Sterling 7, Elk City 2
Alex 6, Geary 3
Navajo 9, Hydro-Eakly 5
Leedey 16, Merritt 3
Merritt 19, Corn Bible Academy 0
Merritt 13, Vici 7
Shattuck 22, Norman North 4
Shattuck 15, Tecumseh 12
Shattuck 18, North Rock Creek 14
Dale 17, Shattuck 6
Sentinel 8, Canute 7
Okeene 16, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 1
Sentinel 14, Vici 12
Enid 7, Bartlesville 4
Hominy 4, Enid 2
Okeene 14, Beaver 2
Vici 12, Thomas 0
Canute 13, Thomas 1
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 8, Drummond 3
Drummond 5, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4
Ringwood 6, Beaver 1
Ringwood 8, Okeene 7
Girls Soccer
Cordell 3, Midwest City 2
Weatherford 10, Altus 0
Weatherford 10, Cordell 0
Enid 3, Cache 0
Christian Heritage 2, Elk City 1
Elk City 4, OKC Storm 1
Clinton 5, Eisenhower 1
Christian Heritage 2, Elk City 1
Oklahoma Christian School 9, Kingfisher 1
Boys Soccer
Woodward 2, Putnam City 1 (shootout)
Santa Fe South 3, Woodward 0
Southeast 10, Cordell 0
Northwest Classen 10, El Reno 0
Choctaw 1, El Reno 0
Weatherford 4, Midwest City 1
Weatherford 2, Christian Heritage 0
OKC Storm 7, Cordell 0
Southeast 3, Elk City 0
Clinton 5, Eisenhower 0
Guymon 2, Madill 1 (shootout)
Kingfisher 4, Verdigris 2
