Scoreboard
Thursday’s scores
Softball
Woodward Tournament: Mooreland 9, Woodward 3; Mooreland 6, Guymon JV 2; Woodward 4, Guymon JV 1; Guymon 5, Kingfisher 4; Guymon 13, Watonga 0; Alva 4, OKC Broncos 3; OKC Broncos 5, Woodward JV 3; Laverne 12, Seiling 2; Laverne 10, Fairview 0; Seiling 6, Fairview 2; Kingfisher 14, Watonga 2; Alva 14, Woodward JV 0
Note: Pool winners were Mooreland, Guymon, Laverne and Alva. Bracket play starts at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Navajo 12, Anadarko 1; Arapaho-Butler 5, Altus 0; Arapaho-Butler 13, Sayre 2; Turpin 9, Balko 2; Balko 15, Boise City 0; Cache 5, Blanchard 2; Texhoma 12, Boise City 0; Waukomis 8, Calumet 0; Leedey 10, Canute 9; Covington-Douglas 11, Okarche 6
Verden 13, Geary 2; Hooker 6, Tyrone 1; Pioneer 19, OBA 3; Texhoma 13, Turpin 3; Kremlin-Hillsdale 18, Pond Creek-Hunter 0; Altus 12, Sayre 0; Buffalo 16, Beaver 9; Tyrone 12, Beaver 0; Blair 30, Burns Flat-Dill City 17; Hooker 10, Buffalo 2; Cheyenne-Reydon 8, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Crescent 13, Tonkawa 3; Frontier 7, Hominy 3; Dibble 5, Hinton 2;; Thomas 11, Okeene 9; Temple 6, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0
Baseball
Glencoe 10, Frontier 3; Latta 6, Fort Cobb-Broxton 3; Dale 3, Amber-Pocassett 2; Arapaho-Butler 15, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Sterling 4, Arapaho-Butler 2; Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Blair 2; Calumet 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 3; Navajo 13, Fletcher 2; Vici 11, Lomega 1
Volleyball
Corn Bible Academy def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-20, 25-11, 25-18; Weatherford def. Southwest Covenant, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21; Moore def. Enid, 25-9, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18; Erick def. Snyder, 3-0
