Friday scores
Football
Class B
Shattuck 52, Pioneer 6
Laverne 46, Waurika 0
Waynoka 44, Balko-Forgan 6
Velma-Alma 28, Destiny Christian 8
Garber 52, Canton 6
Grandfield 52, Central Marlow 28
Cherokee 46, Beaver 0
Cyril 52, Corn Bible 6
Oklahoma Bible 54, Davenport 8
Okeene 56, Pond Creek-Hunter 30
Class A
Rejoice Christian 59, Cashion 0
Fairview 56, Hobart 6
Texhoma 40, Carnegie 6
Thomas 19, Watonga 12
Crescent 41, Mooreland 16
Minco 47, Dibble 26
Hinton 39, Merritt 25
Mangum 49, Healdton 0
Sayre 48, Cordell 0
Class 2A
Purcell 13, Alva 0
Mount St. Mary 41, Hennessey 15
Washington 55, Vian 13
Perry 25, Mannford 0
Class 3A
Lone Grove 35, Anadarko 20
Canadian, Texas 55, Seminole 0
Class 4A
Tuttle 41, Cache 7
Newcastle 34, Weatherford 14
Cleveland 14, Blackwell 6
Clinton 20, Kingfisher 0
El Reno 64, Chickasha 24
Elk City 36, Altus 6
Jones 26, Bethany 14
Class 5A
Carl Albert 38, Coweta 10
McAlester 23, BrokenBow 13
Poteau 24, Bishop Kelley 21
Guthrie 40, Ponca City 0
Piedmont 52, Noble 26
Bishop McGuinness 35, Putnam City 20
Class 6A
Muskogee 42, Enid 14
Bentonville, Ark. 41, Broken Arrow 0
Greenwood, Ark. 49, Stillwater 21
Softball
Woodward 6, Bethany 3
Leedey 10, Altus 2
Arnett 9, Navajo 5
Buffalo 9, Cherokee 4
Buffalo 11, Medford 1
Cheyenne-Reydon 5, Altus 4
Hinton 5, Cheyenne-Reydon 0
Clinton 6, Kingfisher 3
Mooreland 12, Cordell 0
Frontier 15, Covington-Douglas 0
Hollis 16, Burns Flat-DillCity 3
Garber 3, Pond Creek-Hunter 1
Hammon 12, Vici 6
Harrah 5, Elk City 3
Mangum 6-14, Hooker 0-7
Medford 4, Thomas 3
Minco 4, Okarche 3
Fletcher 14, Timberlake 3
Baseball
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 13, Big Pasture 3
Navajo 3, Cheyenne-Reydon 1
Thursday’s scores
Softball
Alva 8, Blackwell 1
Hinton 4, Altus 0
Arnett 11, Laverne 0
Binger-Oney 8, Canute 6
Hobart 7, Canute 6
Seiling 2, Binger-Oney 0
Sentinel 10, Burns Flat-Dill City 1
Leedey 5, Cheyenne-Reydon 1
Leedey 12, Hinton 0
Arapaho-Butler 12, Vici 4
Arapaho-Butler 8, Hammon 1
Drummond 5, Dover 0
Fairview 10, Thomas 1
Kingfisher 9, Mt. Saint Mary 1
Merritt 10, Mooreland 4
Mooreland 10, Lookeba-Sickles 9
Lookeba-Sickles 11, Cordell 2
Hydro-Eakly 12, Vici 2
Texhoma 12, Okeene 6
Dover 12, Buffalo 2
Drummond 5, Dover 0
Garber 9, Mulhall-Orlando 0
Stillwater 7, Enid 6
Weatherford 6, Elk City 4
Shattuck 15, Tyrone 0
Shattuck 4, Turpin 0
Turpin 10, Tyrone 3
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1
Calumet 19, Binger-Oney 0
Vici 4, Leedey 3
Canute 8, Blair 0
Cheyenne-Reydon 5, Big Pasture 3
Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Moss 1
Hydro-Eakly 11, Riverside 3
Volleyball
Corn Bible Academy def. Snyder, 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18
Erick def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
