Mooreland's offense (blue jerseys) in action against Crescent on Friday at Enterline Field in Mooreland. Crescent won the opening night game, 41-16. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Friday scores

Football

Class B

Shattuck 52, Pioneer 6

Laverne 46, Waurika 0

Waynoka 44, Balko-Forgan 6

Velma-Alma 28, Destiny Christian 8

Garber 52, Canton 6

Grandfield 52, Central Marlow 28

Cherokee 46, Beaver 0

Cyril 52, Corn Bible 6

Oklahoma Bible 54, Davenport 8

Okeene 56, Pond Creek-Hunter 30

Class A

Rejoice Christian 59, Cashion 0

Fairview 56, Hobart 6

Texhoma 40, Carnegie 6

Thomas 19, Watonga 12

Crescent 41, Mooreland 16

Minco 47, Dibble 26

Hinton 39, Merritt 25

Mangum 49, Healdton 0

Sayre 48, Cordell 0

Class 2A

Purcell 13, Alva 0

Mount St. Mary 41, Hennessey 15

Washington 55, Vian 13

Perry 25, Mannford 0

Class 3A

Lone Grove 35, Anadarko 20

Canadian, Texas 55, Seminole 0

Class 4A

Tuttle 41, Cache 7

Newcastle 34, Weatherford 14

Cleveland 14, Blackwell 6

Clinton 20, Kingfisher 0

El Reno 64, Chickasha 24

Elk City 36, Altus 6

Jones 26, Bethany 14

Class 5A

Carl Albert 38, Coweta 10

McAlester 23, BrokenBow 13

Poteau 24, Bishop Kelley 21

Guthrie 40, Ponca City 0

Piedmont 52, Noble 26

Bishop McGuinness 35, Putnam City 20

Class 6A

Muskogee 42, Enid 14

Bentonville, Ark. 41, Broken Arrow 0

Greenwood, Ark. 49, Stillwater 21

Softball

Woodward 6, Bethany 3

Leedey 10, Altus 2

Arnett 9, Navajo 5

Buffalo 9, Cherokee 4

Buffalo 11, Medford 1

Cheyenne-Reydon 5, Altus 4

Hinton 5, Cheyenne-Reydon 0

Clinton 6, Kingfisher 3

Mooreland 12, Cordell 0

Frontier 15, Covington-Douglas 0

Hollis 16, Burns Flat-DillCity 3

Garber 3, Pond Creek-Hunter 1

Hammon 12, Vici 6

Harrah 5, Elk City 3

Mangum 6-14, Hooker 0-7

Medford 4, Thomas 3

Minco 4, Okarche 3

Fletcher 14, Timberlake 3

Baseball

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 13, Big Pasture 3

Navajo 3, Cheyenne-Reydon 1

Thursday’s scores

Softball

Alva 8, Blackwell 1

Hinton 4, Altus 0

Arnett 11, Laverne 0

Binger-Oney 8, Canute 6

Hobart 7, Canute 6

Seiling 2, Binger-Oney 0

Sentinel 10, Burns Flat-Dill City 1

Leedey 5, Cheyenne-Reydon 1

Leedey 12, Hinton 0

Arapaho-Butler 12, Vici 4

Arapaho-Butler 8, Hammon 1

Drummond 5, Dover 0

Fairview 10, Thomas 1

Kingfisher 9, Mt. Saint Mary 1

Merritt 10, Mooreland 4

Mooreland 10, Lookeba-Sickles 9

Lookeba-Sickles 11, Cordell 2

Hydro-Eakly 12, Vici 2

Texhoma 12, Okeene 6

Dover 12, Buffalo 2

Drummond 5, Dover 0

Garber 9, Mulhall-Orlando 0

Stillwater 7, Enid 6

Weatherford 6, Elk City 4

Shattuck 15, Tyrone 0

Shattuck 4, Turpin 0

Turpin 10, Tyrone 3

Baseball

Arapaho-Butler 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1

Calumet 19, Binger-Oney 0

Vici 4, Leedey 3

Canute 8, Blair 0

Cheyenne-Reydon 5, Big Pasture 3

Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Moss 1

Hydro-Eakly 11, Riverside 3

Volleyball

Corn Bible Academy def. Snyder, 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18

Erick def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

