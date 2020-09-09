Upcoming games
Softball
Shattuck Tournament
Thursday
11 a.m. - Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. Waynoka (north field)
11 a.m. - Woodward JV vs. Buffalo (main field)
12:30 p.m. - Beaver-Forgan vs. Hooker, (north field)
12:30 p.m. - Texhoma-Goodwell vs. Seiling (main field)
2 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply-Waynoka winner (main field)
3:30 p.m. - Arapaho-Butler vs. Woodward JV-Buffalo winner (main field)
Eilmination games on north field at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals at 5 p.m. on both fields
Tournament resumes Saturday at 11 a.m. with championship game at 6 p.m.
Cimarron Fall Classic
Thursday games at Kellet Park in Enid
10 a.m. - Timberlake vs. Okeene, winner vs. Leedey at 11:30 a.m.
10 a.m. - Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Cimarron, winner vs. Covington-Douglas at 11:30 a.m.
10 a.m. - Garber vs. Dover, winner vs. Frontier at 1 p.m.
11:30 a.m. - Ringwood vs. Drummond.
Tournament continues at Kellet Park on Thursday. Saturday games will be played at Cimarron High School in Lahoma with the championship game at 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
Elk City Festival
Friday
9 a.m. - Canute vs. Leedey
11:15 a.m. - Leedey vs. Lookeba-Sickles
1:30 p.m. - Lookeba-Sickles vs. Canute
3:45 p.m. - Navajo vs. Sterling
6 p.m. - Sterling vs. Vici
8:15 p.m. - Vici vs. Navajo
Saturday
10 a.m. - Sterling vs. Lookeba-Sickles
12:15 p.m. - Binger-Oney vs. Leedey
2:30 p.m. - Vici vs. Binger-Oney
7 p.m. - Canute vs. Navajo
Tuesday's games
High School Softball
Alva 11, Hennessey 8; Hennessey 17, Alva 2; Canute 7, Duke 6; Hammon 15, Cheyenne-Reydon 7; Perry 9, Chisholm 5; Clinton 19, Mount Saint Mary 0; Covington-Douglas 12, Cimarron 1; Hinton 7, Crossing Christian 1; Pond Creek-Hunter 13, Dover 0; Tuttle 9, Elk City 0; Fairview 10, Wellston 0; Mooreland 17, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1; Mooreland 17, Turpin 1; Sayre 18, Hooker 9; Hooker 16, Sayre 11; Vici 11, Laverne 3; Okeene 16, Waynoka 4.
Baseball
Tuesday's games
Calumet 4, Leledey 1; Vici 17, Cheyenne-Reydo 8; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 16, Cheyenne-Reydon 4; Vici 17, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 7
Monday's games
Vici 8, Arapaho-Butler 0; Canute 6, Fort Cobb-Broxton 3; Lookeba-Sickles 2, Drummond 1; Fletcher 9, Drummond 7; Fort Cobb-Broxton 17, Vici 7; Looekba-Sickles 10, Fletcher 2.
Volleyball
Clinton def. Snyder, 17-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-12; Oklahoma Bible def. Corn Bible, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15; Erick def Tipton, 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.