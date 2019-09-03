Sports schedule for week in area

Tuesday

Softball

Buffalo at Laverne, Mooreland at Leedey, Fairview at Crossing Christian, Seiling and Vici in Hydro-Eakly Festival, Hooker and Beaver at Turpin, Okeene at Oklahoma Bible, Sayre at Cheyenne, Woodward JV at Guymon

Football

Woodward 7th-8th-JV at Chisholm, three games

Baseball

Erick at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Drummond at Vici

Thursday

Softball

Alva at Woodward, Laverne at Turpin and Boise City, Hammon at Arnett, Mooreland at Cheyenne, Wellston at Fairview

Shattuck Tournament (Shattuck, Buffalo, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Woodward JV, Seiling, Vici, Waynoka)

Cimarron Tournament (Leedey, Okeene)

Volleyball

Sharon-Mutual at Weatherford

Friday

Football

Woodward at Clinton, Alex at Laverne, Medford at Buffalo, Mooreland at Hinton, Chisholm at Fairview, Sharon-Mutual at Seiling, Shattuck at Destiny Christian, DCLA at Waynoka, Tyrone at Turpin, Booker, Texas at Hooker, Balko-Forgan at Holly, Colo., Alva at Thomas, Hollis at Okeene

Baseball

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply in Okarche Festival; Leedey, Vici in Northern Oklahoma College Festival

Saturday

Softball

Shattuck Tournament, Cimarron Tournament

Cross Country

Woodward, Mooreland in Guthrie Invitational

Buffalo in Kingfisher Invitational

Baseball

Leedey in Northern Oklahoma College Festival

