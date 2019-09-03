Sports schedule for week in area
Tuesday
Softball
Buffalo at Laverne, Mooreland at Leedey, Fairview at Crossing Christian, Seiling and Vici in Hydro-Eakly Festival, Hooker and Beaver at Turpin, Okeene at Oklahoma Bible, Sayre at Cheyenne, Woodward JV at Guymon
Football
Woodward 7th-8th-JV at Chisholm, three games
Baseball
Erick at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Drummond at Vici
Thursday
Softball
Alva at Woodward, Laverne at Turpin and Boise City, Hammon at Arnett, Mooreland at Cheyenne, Wellston at Fairview
Shattuck Tournament (Shattuck, Buffalo, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Woodward JV, Seiling, Vici, Waynoka)
Cimarron Tournament (Leedey, Okeene)
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual at Weatherford
Friday
Football
Woodward at Clinton, Alex at Laverne, Medford at Buffalo, Mooreland at Hinton, Chisholm at Fairview, Sharon-Mutual at Seiling, Shattuck at Destiny Christian, DCLA at Waynoka, Tyrone at Turpin, Booker, Texas at Hooker, Balko-Forgan at Holly, Colo., Alva at Thomas, Hollis at Okeene
Baseball
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply in Okarche Festival; Leedey, Vici in Northern Oklahoma College Festival
Saturday
Softball
Shattuck Tournament, Cimarron Tournament
Cross Country
Woodward, Mooreland in Guthrie Invitational
Buffalo in Kingfisher Invitational
Baseball
Leedey in Northern Oklahoma College Festival
