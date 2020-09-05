Upcoming games across area
Tuesday
Softball
Woodward at Guthrie, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Mooreland/Turpin at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, 4:30 p.m.
Laverne at Vici, 4:30 p.m.
Leedey at Binger-Oney, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cheyenne-Reydon, 4:30 p.m.
Football
Woodward 8th grade vs. Hooker, 5 p.m.
Woodward 7th grade vs. Alva, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Softball
Piedmont at Woodward, 6 p.m.
Mooreland at Arnett, 4:30 p.m.
Waynoka at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
Shattuck Tournament (Shattuck, Beaver, Buffalo, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Seiling, Woodward JV)
Chisholm Tournament (Laverne, Vici)
Northwest Shootout (Fairview)
Cimarron Tournament (Leedey)
Baseball
Vici at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Football
Woodward at Bethany, 7 p.m.
Laverne at Waurika, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.
Seiling at Okeene, 7 p.m.
Shattuck at Destiny Christian, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Canton, 7 p.m.
Boise City at Turpin, 7 p.m.
Alva at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Softball
Cheyenne-Reydon at Arnett, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Leedey, Vici in Elk City Festival
Saturday
Softball
Shattuck Tournament (Shattuck, Beaver, Buffalo, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Seiling, Woodward JV)
Chisholm Tournament (Laverne, Vici)
Northwest Shootout (Fairview)
Cimarron Tournament (Leedey)
Baseball
Leedey, Vici in Elk City Festival
Cross Country
Mooreland at Southern Nazarene University
Woodward at Moore Invitational
Buffalo at Cherokee
