Upcoming games across area

Tuesday

Softball

Woodward at Guthrie, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.

Mooreland/Turpin at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, 4:30 p.m.

Laverne at Vici, 4:30 p.m.

Leedey at Binger-Oney, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cheyenne-Reydon, 4:30 p.m.

Football

Woodward 8th grade vs. Hooker, 5 p.m.

Woodward 7th grade vs. Alva, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Softball

Piedmont at Woodward, 6 p.m.

Mooreland at Arnett, 4:30 p.m.

Waynoka at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

Shattuck Tournament (Shattuck, Beaver, Buffalo, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Seiling, Woodward JV)

Chisholm Tournament (Laverne, Vici)

Northwest Shootout (Fairview)

Cimarron Tournament (Leedey)

Baseball

Vici at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Football

Woodward at Bethany, 7 p.m.

Laverne at Waurika, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.

Seiling at Okeene, 7 p.m.

Shattuck at Destiny Christian, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Canton, 7 p.m.

Boise City at Turpin, 7 p.m.

Alva at Fairview, 7 p.m.

Softball

Cheyenne-Reydon at Arnett, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Leedey, Vici in Elk City Festival

Saturday

Softball

Shattuck Tournament (Shattuck, Beaver, Buffalo, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Seiling, Woodward JV)

Chisholm Tournament (Laverne, Vici)

Northwest Shootout (Fairview)

Cimarron Tournament (Leedey)

Baseball

Leedey, Vici in Elk City Festival

Cross Country

Mooreland at Southern Nazarene University

Woodward at Moore Invitational

Buffalo at Cherokee

