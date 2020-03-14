Upcoming schedule for March 16-21.

(Editor's Note) These are games scheduled as of now for the week of spring break. Keep in mind weather could cause changes or also the coronavirus situation depending on the school district.

Monday, March 16

Baseball

Woodward at Shamrock, Texas, 5 p.m.

Softball

Leedey, Mooreland, Shattuck, Vici in Mangum Festival

Tuesday, March 17

Baseball

Woodward at Clinton (2)

Vici at Ringwood, 4:30 p.m.

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Laverne, 3 p.m.

Leedey vs. Elk City JV

Softball

Leedey, Mooreland, Shattuck, Vici in Mangum Festival

Thursday, March 19

Baseball

Woodward in Union City Festival vs. Navajo, 4:30 p.m.

Vici in Union City Festival vs. Fletcher, 2:30 p.m., Frederick, 4:45 p.m.

Leedey in Ripley Tournament (plays Amber Pocasset at 3:30 p.m.)

Mooreland in Pioneer Festival vs. McCurtain and Kremlin-Hillsdale

Shattuck in Edmond Memorial Festival vs. Kingfisher and Deer Creek

Friday, March 20

Baseball

Woodward in Union City Festival vs. Varnum, 10 a.m.

Leedey in Ripley Tournament

Shattuck in Pioneer Festival vs. Crossings Christian and McCurtain

Vici in Union City Festival vs. Sterling

Saturday, March 21

Baseball

Vici at Woodward, 2 p.m.

Leedey in Ripley Tournament

Tags

Recommended for you