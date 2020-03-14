Upcoming schedule for March 16-21.
(Editor's Note) These are games scheduled as of now for the week of spring break. Keep in mind weather could cause changes or also the coronavirus situation depending on the school district.
Monday, March 16
Baseball
Woodward at Shamrock, Texas, 5 p.m.
Softball
Leedey, Mooreland, Shattuck, Vici in Mangum Festival
Tuesday, March 17
Baseball
Woodward at Clinton (2)
Vici at Ringwood, 4:30 p.m.
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Laverne, 3 p.m.
Leedey vs. Elk City JV
Softball
Leedey, Mooreland, Shattuck, Vici in Mangum Festival
Thursday, March 19
Baseball
Woodward in Union City Festival vs. Navajo, 4:30 p.m.
Vici in Union City Festival vs. Fletcher, 2:30 p.m., Frederick, 4:45 p.m.
Leedey in Ripley Tournament (plays Amber Pocasset at 3:30 p.m.)
Mooreland in Pioneer Festival vs. McCurtain and Kremlin-Hillsdale
Shattuck in Edmond Memorial Festival vs. Kingfisher and Deer Creek
Friday, March 20
Baseball
Woodward in Union City Festival vs. Varnum, 10 a.m.
Leedey in Ripley Tournament
Shattuck in Pioneer Festival vs. Crossings Christian and McCurtain
Vici in Union City Festival vs. Sterling
Saturday, March 21
Baseball
Vici at Woodward, 2 p.m.
Leedey in Ripley Tournament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.