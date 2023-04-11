Monday’s games

Baseball

Woodward 21-15, Western Heights 0-0

Alva 4, Crossings Christian 1

Arapaho-Butler 12, Thomas 0

Arnett 12, Erick 1

Sharon-Mutual 4, Boise City/Felt 0

Sharon-Mutual 16, Buffalo 2

Boise City/Felt 5, Waynoka 4

Waynoka 13, Woodward JV 5

Fairview 14, Cherokee 0

Chisholm 13-8, Millwood 0-0

Elk City 13, Clinton 0

Hollis 15, Cordell 1

Lomega 11, Watonga 10

Turpin 11, Okeene 0

Turpin 9, Woodward JV 1

Okeene 13, Buffalo 11

Pioneer 18, Waukomis 0

Granite 14, Binger-Oney 1

Enid 1, Bixby 0

Newkirk 3-3, Blackwell 0-0

Merritt 10, Blair 6

Burns Flat-Dill City 15, Hobart 7

Canute 8, Frederick 5

Covington-Douglas 5, Kremlin-Hillsdale 4

Crescente 9, Minco 3

Del City 12, Guymon 2

Laverne 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3

Frontier 4, Ringwood 1

Hammon 5, Cheyenne-Reydon 1

Shattuck 14, Leedey 1

Pioneer 18, Waukomis 0

Vici 11, Seiling 2

Sentinel 10, Mountain View-Gotebo 1

Softball

Arapaho-Butler 4, Mangum 3

Arnett 6, Merritt 0

Hobart 13-15, Burns Flat-Dill City 0-1

Timberlake 13, Chisholm 1

Kremlin-Hillsdale 15, Covington-Douglas 5

Waukomis 9, Fairview 1

Ringwood 12, Waukomis 11

Ringwood 17, Fairview 5

Garber 11, Oklahoma Bible 6

Mooreland 14, Okeene 3

Mooreland 17, Thomas 4

Thomas 7, Okeene 4

Canute 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 1

Dover 11, Drummond 9

Shattuck 8, Hammon 3

Pioneer 6, Pond Creek-Hunter 3

Vici 18, Leedey 9

District softball, baseball pairings

(area schools)

Baseball

(host school listed first)

Class B

District 9 – Vici, Buffalo, Forgan

District 10 – Leedey, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone

District 24 – Kremlin-Hillsdale, Medford, Oilton

District 26 – Hammn, Beaver, Waynoka

District 31 – Lomega, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo, Timberlake

Class A

District 1 – Canute, Cordell

District 8 – Laverne, Boise City/Felt, Turpin

District 11 – Shattuck, Cheyenne-Reydon, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply

District 13 – Pioneer, Carney/Agra, Depew

District 14 – Hydro-Eakly, Okeene, Ringwood

District 17 – Arapaho-Butler, Burns Flat-Dill City, Thomas

District 20 – Drummond, Oklahoma Bible, Pond Creek-Hunter

District 28 – Waukomis, Covington-Douglas, Hominy

District 29 – Mooreland, Cherokee, Seiling

Softball

Class B

District 2 – Leedey, Corn Bible Academy

District 5 – Arnett, Waynoka

District 15 – Timberlake, Dover, Mulhall-Orlando

Class A

District 4 – Hammon, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo

District 11 – Kremlin-Hillsdale, Glencoe. Oilton

District 13 – Vici, Buffalo, Beaver

District 14 – Covington-Douglas, Okeene, Olive

Class 2A

District 1 – Shattuck, Turpin

District 3 – Canute, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply

District 4 – Cyril, Cheyenne-Reydon

District 5 – Arapaho-Butler, Seiling

District 12 – Waukomis, Cherokee, Oklahoma Bible

District 15 – Ringwood, Pond Creek-Hunter, Depew

Class 3A

District 10 – Hydro-Eakly, Burns Flat-Dill City, Sayre

District 12 – Mooreland, Thomas, Pioneer

Class 4A

District 14 – Hinton, Watonga, Fairview

