Monday’s games
Baseball
Woodward 21-15, Western Heights 0-0
Alva 4, Crossings Christian 1
Arapaho-Butler 12, Thomas 0
Arnett 12, Erick 1
Sharon-Mutual 4, Boise City/Felt 0
Sharon-Mutual 16, Buffalo 2
Boise City/Felt 5, Waynoka 4
Waynoka 13, Woodward JV 5
Fairview 14, Cherokee 0
Chisholm 13-8, Millwood 0-0
Elk City 13, Clinton 0
Hollis 15, Cordell 1
Lomega 11, Watonga 10
Turpin 11, Okeene 0
Turpin 9, Woodward JV 1
Okeene 13, Buffalo 11
Pioneer 18, Waukomis 0
Granite 14, Binger-Oney 1
Enid 1, Bixby 0
Newkirk 3-3, Blackwell 0-0
Merritt 10, Blair 6
Burns Flat-Dill City 15, Hobart 7
Canute 8, Frederick 5
Covington-Douglas 5, Kremlin-Hillsdale 4
Crescente 9, Minco 3
Del City 12, Guymon 2
Laverne 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3
Frontier 4, Ringwood 1
Hammon 5, Cheyenne-Reydon 1
Shattuck 14, Leedey 1
Pioneer 18, Waukomis 0
Vici 11, Seiling 2
Sentinel 10, Mountain View-Gotebo 1
Softball
Arapaho-Butler 4, Mangum 3
Arnett 6, Merritt 0
Hobart 13-15, Burns Flat-Dill City 0-1
Timberlake 13, Chisholm 1
Kremlin-Hillsdale 15, Covington-Douglas 5
Waukomis 9, Fairview 1
Ringwood 12, Waukomis 11
Ringwood 17, Fairview 5
Garber 11, Oklahoma Bible 6
Mooreland 14, Okeene 3
Mooreland 17, Thomas 4
Thomas 7, Okeene 4
Canute 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 1
Dover 11, Drummond 9
Shattuck 8, Hammon 3
Pioneer 6, Pond Creek-Hunter 3
Vici 18, Leedey 9
District softball, baseball pairings
(area schools)
Baseball
(host school listed first)
Class B
District 9 – Vici, Buffalo, Forgan
District 10 – Leedey, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone
District 24 – Kremlin-Hillsdale, Medford, Oilton
District 26 – Hammn, Beaver, Waynoka
District 31 – Lomega, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo, Timberlake
Class A
District 1 – Canute, Cordell
District 8 – Laverne, Boise City/Felt, Turpin
District 11 – Shattuck, Cheyenne-Reydon, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
District 13 – Pioneer, Carney/Agra, Depew
District 14 – Hydro-Eakly, Okeene, Ringwood
District 17 – Arapaho-Butler, Burns Flat-Dill City, Thomas
District 20 – Drummond, Oklahoma Bible, Pond Creek-Hunter
District 28 – Waukomis, Covington-Douglas, Hominy
District 29 – Mooreland, Cherokee, Seiling
Softball
Class B
District 2 – Leedey, Corn Bible Academy
District 5 – Arnett, Waynoka
District 15 – Timberlake, Dover, Mulhall-Orlando
Class A
District 4 – Hammon, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo
District 11 – Kremlin-Hillsdale, Glencoe. Oilton
District 13 – Vici, Buffalo, Beaver
District 14 – Covington-Douglas, Okeene, Olive
Class 2A
District 1 – Shattuck, Turpin
District 3 – Canute, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
District 4 – Cyril, Cheyenne-Reydon
District 5 – Arapaho-Butler, Seiling
District 12 – Waukomis, Cherokee, Oklahoma Bible
District 15 – Ringwood, Pond Creek-Hunter, Depew
Class 3A
District 10 – Hydro-Eakly, Burns Flat-Dill City, Sayre
District 12 – Mooreland, Thomas, Pioneer
Class 4A
District 14 – Hinton, Watonga, Fairview
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.