Basketball

Tuesday's scores

High school boys

Arapaho-Butler 55, Hammon 41

Fort Cobb-Broxton 75, Binger-Oney 22

Calumet 57, Lomega 50

Canute 88, Sweetwater 41

Hydro-Eakly 69, Cheyenne-Reydon 37

Erick 49, Olustee-Eldorado 43

Glencoe 63, Frontier 57

Cimarron 67, Billings 34

Sentinel 59, Leedey 43

Navajo 74, Granite 65 (overtime)

Shidler 47, Dover 36

Yarbrough-Hardesty 78, Channing, Texas 42

High school girls

Cimarron 57, Billings 34

Binger-Oney 47, Fort Cobb-Broxton 35

Drummond 35, Burlington 17

Lomega 67, Calumet 49

Canute 63, Sweetwater 23

Hydro-Eakly 76, Cheyenne-Reydon 36

Dover 47, Shidler 22

Erick 67, Olustee-Eldorado 25

Frontier 80, Glencoe 34

Navajo 89, Granite 17

Hammon 48, Arapaho-Butler 35

Sentinel 42, Leedey 32

Ripley 77, Mulhall-Orlando 36

Union City 54, Wanette 19

Yarbrough-Hardesty 63, Channing, Texas 11

Football

Second round of Oklahoma High School football playoffs

All games Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m. at most sites.

Class 6A-1

Jenks vs. Mustanga @ Putnam City

Union vs. Broken Arrow @ Owasso

Class 6A-2

Sand Springs vs. Deer Creek @ Yukon

Bixby vs. Stillwater @ Langston University

Class 5A

Pryor at Lawton MacArthur

Guthrie at McAlester

Coweta at Carl Albert

Bishop McGuinness at Collinsville

Class 4A

Bristow at Clinton

Elk City at Grove

Wagoner at Tuttle

Blanchard at Poteau

Class 3A

Berryhill at Heritage Hall

Sulphur at Lincoln Christian

Verdigris at Plainview

Perkins at Holland Hall

Class 2A

Community Christian at Oklahoma Christian

Metro Christian at Eufaula

Chandler at Marlow

Cascia Hall at Victory Christian

Beggs at Vian

Lindsay at Crossings Christian

Antlers at Rejoice Christian

Jones at Washington

Class A

Tonkawa at Fairview

Stroud at Morrison

Minco at Ringling

Pawnee at Mounds

Colcord at Pawhuska

Elmore City-Pernell at Burns Flat-Dill City

Woodland at Gore

Hooker at Cashion

Class B

Tipton at Laverne

Regent Prep at Summit Christian

Shattuck at Velma-Alma

Wetumka at Pioneer

Garber at Dewar

Caddo at Seiling

Keota at Davenport

Balko-Forgan at Empire

Class C

Midway at Tyrone

Boise City at Timberlake

Wesleyan Christian at Mountain View-Gotebo

Waynoka at Maud

