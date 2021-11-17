Basketball
Tuesday's scores
High school boys
Arapaho-Butler 55, Hammon 41
Fort Cobb-Broxton 75, Binger-Oney 22
Calumet 57, Lomega 50
Canute 88, Sweetwater 41
Hydro-Eakly 69, Cheyenne-Reydon 37
Erick 49, Olustee-Eldorado 43
Glencoe 63, Frontier 57
Cimarron 67, Billings 34
Sentinel 59, Leedey 43
Navajo 74, Granite 65 (overtime)
Shidler 47, Dover 36
Yarbrough-Hardesty 78, Channing, Texas 42
High school girls
Cimarron 57, Billings 34
Binger-Oney 47, Fort Cobb-Broxton 35
Drummond 35, Burlington 17
Lomega 67, Calumet 49
Canute 63, Sweetwater 23
Hydro-Eakly 76, Cheyenne-Reydon 36
Dover 47, Shidler 22
Erick 67, Olustee-Eldorado 25
Frontier 80, Glencoe 34
Navajo 89, Granite 17
Hammon 48, Arapaho-Butler 35
Sentinel 42, Leedey 32
Ripley 77, Mulhall-Orlando 36
Union City 54, Wanette 19
Yarbrough-Hardesty 63, Channing, Texas 11
Football
Second round of Oklahoma High School football playoffs
All games Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m. at most sites.
Class 6A-1
Jenks vs. Mustanga @ Putnam City
Union vs. Broken Arrow @ Owasso
Class 6A-2
Sand Springs vs. Deer Creek @ Yukon
Bixby vs. Stillwater @ Langston University
Class 5A
Pryor at Lawton MacArthur
Guthrie at McAlester
Coweta at Carl Albert
Bishop McGuinness at Collinsville
Class 4A
Bristow at Clinton
Elk City at Grove
Wagoner at Tuttle
Blanchard at Poteau
Class 3A
Berryhill at Heritage Hall
Sulphur at Lincoln Christian
Verdigris at Plainview
Perkins at Holland Hall
Class 2A
Community Christian at Oklahoma Christian
Metro Christian at Eufaula
Chandler at Marlow
Cascia Hall at Victory Christian
Beggs at Vian
Lindsay at Crossings Christian
Antlers at Rejoice Christian
Jones at Washington
Class A
Tonkawa at Fairview
Stroud at Morrison
Minco at Ringling
Pawnee at Mounds
Colcord at Pawhuska
Elmore City-Pernell at Burns Flat-Dill City
Woodland at Gore
Hooker at Cashion
Class B
Tipton at Laverne
Regent Prep at Summit Christian
Shattuck at Velma-Alma
Wetumka at Pioneer
Garber at Dewar
Caddo at Seiling
Keota at Davenport
Balko-Forgan at Empire
Class C
Midway at Tyrone
Boise City at Timberlake
Wesleyan Christian at Mountain View-Gotebo
Waynoka at Maud
