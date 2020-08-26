Boomers lose at Hammon
A rough start to the week continued for the Boomers on Tuesday as they dropped a 9-0 decision to the Hammon Warriors.
Woodward fell to 9-11. Hammon is 12-2.
The Boomers return to action Thursday in the Shawee Tournament at Firelake Ballfields. Woodward plays Carl Albert at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the tourney opener. On Friday, the Boomers face Noble at 2 p.m. and Shawnee at 6 p.m. Saturday's schedule has Woodward facing El Reno at noon and Muskogee at 2 p.m.
Tuesday
Softball scores
Mangum 17-12, Hooker 5-2; Woodward JV 9, Alva 1; Anadarko 4, Elk City 0; Arapaho 4, Sentinel 0; Arapaho 4, Burns Flat-Dill City 1; Arnett 8, Vici 2; Buffalo 10, Turpin 6; Okarche 13, Calumet 3; Okeene 21, Cherokee 19; Drummond 10, Covington-Douglas 9; Fairview 7, Crescent 4; Frontier 9, Hennessey 0; Geary 17, Thomas 4; Hydro-Eakly 8, Seiling 0; Merritt 11, Cheyenne-Reydon 10; Mooreland 14, Waukomis 3; Blair 12, Sayre 4; Weatherford 5, Cache 2
Baseball scores
Cheyenne-Reydon 10, Blair 2; Hydro-Eakly 3, Arapaho-Butler 2; Canaute 12, Sentiinel 1; Cheyenne-Reydon 11, Olustee-Eldorado 6; Vici 14, Lookeba-Sickles 2
Volleyball scores
Souhwest Covenant def. Corn Bible, 25-16, 25-23, 26-24; Erick def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15; Oklahoma Bible def. Yale, 25-3, 25-14, 25-12
Monday
Softball scores
Arapaho-Butler 7, Blair 6; Arnett 10, Seiling 0; Beaver-Forgan 15, Hooker 3; Binger-Oney 14, Burns Flat-Dill City 0; Binger-Oney 3, Canute 1; Buffalo 19, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 5; Canute 6, Burns Flat-Dill City 3; Weatherford 10, Clinton 0; Covington-Douglas 9, Pioneer 1; Cushing 11-12, Kingfisher 3-2; Elk City 5, Hammon 2; Geary 9, Waynoka 4; Guymon 6, Woodward 4; Hinton 10, Hydro-Eakly 1; Mooreland 4, Kremlin-Hillsdale 3; Leedey 2, Shattuck 1; Mangum 10-10, Texhoma 8-0; Mooreland 12, Okeene 0
Baseball scores
Vici 6, Arapaho-Butler 3; Canute 10, Binger-Oney 0; Canute 13, Navajo 1; Cheyenne-Reydon 5, Fletcher 3; Dover 12, Cimarron 0; Hammon 14, Leedey 1.
Volleyball
Chisholm def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-7, 25-6, 25-9; Erick def. Clinton, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10
