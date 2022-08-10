Upcoming events
Softball
Woodward Tournament
Thursday
(games at Crystal Beach Sports Complex)
Pool A – Field 2
3 p.m. - Woodward vs. Mooreland
4:30 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Guymon JV
6 p.m. - Woodward vs. Guymon JV
Pool B – Field 3
3 p.m. - Watonga vs. Guymon
4:30 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Guymon
6 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Watonga
Pool C – Field 4
3 p.m. - Alva vs. OKC Broncos
4:30 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. OKC Broncos
6 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Alva
Pool D – Field 5
3 p.m – Laverne vs. Seiling
4:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Fairview
6 p.m. - Seiling vs. Fairview
Friday bracket playl starts at 2 p.m.
Saturday games start at 10 a.m., championship game at 6 p.m.
Scoreboard
Softball
Monday’s games
Weatherford 3, Arnett 0; Arnett 15, Clinton 4; Canute 3, Texhoma 0; Vici 14, Canute 2; Cherokee 9, Pond Creek-Hunter 1; Elk City 6, Chickasha 1; Elk City 12, Texhoma 0; Sayre 28-8, Cordell 4-0; Hammon 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Mooreland 6, Leedey 0; Weatherford 9, Mangum 1; Waukomis 6, Medford 1; Minco 6, Hammon 3; Minco 4, Lookeba-Sickles 0; Vici 6, Mangum 1
Arapaho-Butler 6, Binger-Oney 5; Frontier 9, Blackwell 4; Buffalo 12, Tyrone 4; Carnegie 17, Blair 0; Cashion 6, Hennessey 2; Chickasha 6, Shattuck 2; Covington-Douglas 12, Oklahoma Bible Academy 0; Crescent 13, Wellston 3; Shattuck 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Okarche 12, Geary 0; Mulhall-Orlando 11, Glencoe 0; Hinton 2, Hydro-Eakly 0; Kremlin-Hillsdale 13, Pioneer 5; Lookeba-Sickles 3, Clinton 2; Merritt 11-11, Walters 1-1; Seiling 10-16, Thomas 0-2
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 7, Sentinel 1; Cheyenne 11, Arnett 1; Binger-Oney 13, Fletcher 2; Calumet 12, Hydro-Eakly 2; Canute 4, Navajo 1; Cheyenne 12, Duke 2; Leedey 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2; Fort Cobb-Broxton 16, Okarche 5; Granite 5, Sterling 4
Waynoka 11, Cimarron 4; Garber 8, Timberlake 6; Okeene 14, Drummond 3; Ringwood 11, Pond Creek-Hunter 8; Chisholm 16-22, Star Spencer 0-2
Tuesday scores
Softball
Enid 6, Woodward 5 (nine innings); Canute 2, Laverne 1; Canute 11, Arnett 3; Minco 7, Arnett 3; Amber-Pocasset 24-13, Fairview 0-1; Garber 12, Drummond 0; Shattuck 4, Lookeba-Sickles 2; Shattuck 12, Mangum 2; Mooreland 15, Timberlake 3; Hooker 12, Boise City 0; Hooker 2, Turpin 1; Elk City 12, Vici 0; Weatherford 4, Minco 0
Texhoma 5, Beaver 2; Oilton 7, Covington-Douglas 1; Pioneer 19, Oklahoma Christian Academy 3; Alva 1, Chisholm 0; Waukomis 10, Cimarron 2; Kremlin-Hillsdale 13, Cherokee 0; Mulhall-Orlando 11, Agra 0; Cache 12, Clinton 0; Cashion 9, Crescent 5; Okeene 6, Ringwood 2
Baseball
Verden 9, Binger-Oney 7; Fort Cobb-Broxton 11, Dale 5; Drummond 15, Oilton 0; Granite 18, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 6; Hammon 10, Sentinel 0; Hammon 13, Sweetwater 1
Volleyball
Corn Bible Academy def. Community Christian, 25-11, 25-8, 25-12
Chisholm def. Oklahoma Union, 25-13. 25-20, 25-12
Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Locust Grove, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16
Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Oologah, 28-26, 27-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10
Beethany def. Weatherford, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18
Elgin def. Clinton, 3-0
