Bouncing back from a tough loss at Guymon on Monday, the Boomers routed visiting Enid on Tuesday at the high school field.
Woodward pounded out 14 hits in rolling to a 12-2 five-inning decision over the Pacers. The Boomers raised their season record to 11-5. Enid fell to 2-10.
After Enid took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Boomers stormed back with five in the second frame.
Justice Wilson opened the inning with a double and Madison Davis reached on a bunt. Allie Don Carlos drove in both with a double. Don Carlos had four RBI in the game.
Payton Rowley then singled, Jordyn Wadley doubled and Madison Gartrell singled to make it 5-1.
Enid scored in the top of the third before the Boomers added five more in the bottom half.
Floyd tripled and Wilson was hit by a pitch to start things. Don Carlos brought in a run with a sacrifice fly and Emily Nelson singled.
Rowley and Wadley followed with RBI singles and Gartrell’s hit brought in two runs for a 10-2 lead.
The final runs came in the fourth on hits by Floyd, Wilson and Don Carlos, then an error.
Hall pitched for the Boomers, striking out seven and allowing just one hit, a single to start the game.
The Boomers are off until Sept. 5 when they host Alva for a 5 p.m. game.
Next district action for the Boomers is Sept. 9 at Guthrie
Other softball scores of interest from Tuesday:
Newkirk 12, Alva 1; Arnett 6, Beaver-Forgan 0; Arnett 2, Leedey 1; Leedey 5, Beaver-Forgan 3; Binger-Oney 10, Hinton 0; Fairview 7, Crescent 3; Mooreland 13, Laverne 1; Watonga 3, Ringwood 2; Carnegie 8, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Boise City 8-7, Guymon JV 9-6; Canute 4 Sentinel 2; Chisholm 6, Kingfisher 3; Okeene 16, Cherokee 8; Sayre 10, Granite 0; Pioneer 5, Okarche 0; Pioneer 12, Cimarron 0; Shattuck 21, Seiling 8
Tuesday’s high school baseball scores
Navajo 5, Arapaho-Butler 4; Canute 8, Sentinel 0; Oilton 8, Shidler 0; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 5-2, Cheyenne-Reydon 2-3; Glencoe 14, Frontier 3; Amber-Pocasset 6, Hydro-Eakly 3; Leedey 4, Sterling 3.
Tuesday's high school volleyball scores
Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Yale, 25-14, 25-8, 25-13; Erick def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20; Chisholm def. Corn Bible Academy, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21
Cross Country
Woodward results from Marlow Invitational
Boys 6-7 grade
1600 meters: 1, Dathan Custar, 6:13.6
Girls 8-9 grade
1600 meters: 25, Brynn Custar, 8:35.2
Boys 8-9 grade
1600 meters: 4, Josh Hagemeier, 6:06.7. 9, Ed Corona, 6:37.3.
Varsity girls
1600 meters: 13, Arlen Becerra, 7:03.0; Sahira Villegas, 7:42.4; Teresita Guerrero, 8:26.1.
Varsity boys
3200 meters: 40, Eduardo Tena, 13:39; Uriel Quintero, 14:04.2; Brady Tew, 17:31.2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.