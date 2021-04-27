Area sports results
Monday's games
Baseball
Alva 8, Perry 5; Mangum 11, Anadarko 7; Bethany 3, Canute 1; Hennessey 19, Blackwell 5; Blanchard 12, Clinton 0; Calumet 20, Granite 3; Elk City 6, Chickasha 3; Chisholm 15, Mulhall Orlando 7; Clinton 10, Lookeba-Sickles 7; Hollis 21, Duke 4; Guthrie 1, El Reno 0; Santa Fe South 5-10, Guymon 4-7; Vici 13, Hobart 1; Weatherford 6, Kingfisher 5.
Softball
Arnett 17, Vici 3; Binger-Oney 14, Hobart 2; Shattuck 14, Cache 8; Hammon 10, Canute 7; Chisholm 13, Enid 9; Enid 12, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6; Okarche 9, Oklahoma Bible Academy 6; Okarche 18-18, Ringwood 15-7.
Track
Covington-Douglas Meet
Boys: Thomas 141, Timberlake 135, Oklahoma Bible 63, SW Covenant 61, Medford 36, Pawhuska 32, Covington-Douglas 29, Davenport 27, Pioneer 27, Waynoka 26, Lomega 22, Pond Creek-Hunter 15, Hydro-Eakly 15, Oklahoma Christian 11, Drummond 7, Cashion 2, Barnsdall 2.
Girls: Thomas 115, Crescent 76, Cashion 47, Oklahoma Bible 45, Hydro-Eakly 42, Oklahoma Christian 40, Lomega 32, Woodland 30, Drummond 28, SW Covenant 27, Cimarron 22, Morrison 22, Pawhuska 20, Pond Creek-Hunter 18, Covington-Douglas 18, Coyle 12, Medford 10, Garber 9, Davenport 9, Kremlin 8, Sharon-Mutual 6, Timberlake 3.
Girls
Sharon-Mutual result
400 - 3, Emalee Nail, 1:05.94.
Boys
Waynoka results
110 hurdles - 1, Casen Olson, Waynoka, 16.05.
300 hurdles - 1, Casen Olson, Waynoka, 42.04.
200 - 4, Casen Olson Waynoka, 24.60.
Shot put - 5, Hunter Durkee, 41-2.
Upcoming
Class A regional meet at Cherokee on Friday
Teams: Aline-Cleo, Arapaho-Butler, Balko, Beaver, Billings, Buffalo, Burlington, Canton, Cherokee, Cimarron, Dover, Drummond, Forgan, Freedom, Frontier, Fort Supply/Fargo-Gage, Garber, Geary, Glencoe, Goodwell, Hammon, Hardesty, Laverne, Leedey, Lone Wolf, Medford, Okarche, Okeene, Reydon, Sharon-Mutual, Shattuck, Taloga, Texhoma, Turpin, Tyrone, Vici, Waynoka, Yarbrough.
Boise City, Timberlake and Seiling will compete in the Class A regional at Alex.
Mooreland is in the Class 2A regional at Alex on May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.