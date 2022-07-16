Kids, Inc.
The sign-up period for Kids, Inc. 5th-6th grade football gets underway on July 18.
The child must be present to sign-up.
Also, the registration period for Kids, Inc. U-6, U-8 and U-10 soccer begins on Aug. 1.
Hours at Kids, Inc., are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information call 580-256-6011.
SWOSU Hall of Fame
Mark Bay of Shattuck is one three people selected for induction into the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Athletic Hall of Fame this year.
The ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center on the Weatherford campus.
Bay played for the Bulldogs from 1987-1990, earning first team NAIA All-American honors and Defensive Player of the Year for District IX in his senior season. He ended his career with 308 total tackles.
Bay has a degree in physical education from Southwestern and is the owner of Bay Metal Design and Powder Coating.
He and his wife Kerie have four children, Jake, John, Jena and Josh.
Pregnancy Center Golf Tournament
The Pregnancy Center will hold a golf tournament on Aug. 19 at Boiling Springs Golf Club.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. A noon meal will be provided.
All proceeds go to benefit the Northwest Oklahoma Crisis Pregnancy Center.
Call 580-254-2805 to sign up or get more information. You can also call Boiling Springs at 580-256-1206.
U.S. Women beat Costa Rica
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez all scored to send the U.S. national team to the final of the CONCACAF W Championships with a 3-0 semifinal victory over Costa Rica on Thursday night. With the win the U.S. team qualified for the World Cup and Olympics.
