Mooreland improved to 3-2 in District A-1 and kept its chances alive for possibly a second place finish in the district with a 56-8 victory over Sayre at Enterline Field Friday.
The Bearcats scored on five of six first half possessions to lead 34-0.
After an interception, Austin Owens got Mooreland on the board with a 7-yard run five minutes into the game. The conversion failed.
A Sayre fumble on the next possession set the Bearcats up on the 43. Carter Sampson hit Brennan Scarbrough for 32 yards to the 11 and three plays later Kase Donley scored from the one. Sampson hit Stetson Roper for the two-point conversion and 14-0 lead.
Sayre drove inside the Mooreland 20 on its next possession before turning the ball over on downs, and the Bearcats then went 83 yards in seven plays to take a 22-0 lead. Sampson got the score on a 21-yard run and Donley added the conversion.
A 17-yard touchdown pass from Sampson to Roper made it 28-0 and the Bearcats scored again just before halftime on a 73-yard pass play from Sampson to Roper.
Mooreland got the ball to start the second half and scored on a 53-yard pass from Sampson to Scarbrough.
Sampson then returned a punt 66 for a score and the conversion made it 49-0.
Sayre’s lone touchdown came on an interception return in the fourth period by Camdyn Richardson.
The Bearcats got a late score after recovering a fumble at the Sayre six. Three plays later Ridge Purviance scored from the one from the one for the 56-8 final.
Mooreland will host Thomas on Friday.
Balko-Forgan 32, Hollis 28
The host Bulls scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes for a come-from-behind win over Hollis.
Down 28-16, Payton Konkel scored for the Bulls on a 5-yard run with 4:53 remaining. Nathan Smith’s conversion cut the deficit to 28-24.
Then when 36 seconds left in the game, Konkel and Jordan McGowan hooked up for the winning touchdown on a 6-yard pass. Konkel added the conversion for the 32-28 final.
Hollis had led from the start as Kaden Rollins had touchdown runs of 19 and 94 yards in the first quarter for a 12-8 lead. Konkel had Balko-Forgan’s touchdown.
The teams exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter with Braxton Whisenant scoring for Hollis and Nathan Smith for the Bulls.
After a scoreless third period, Whisenant’s 15-yard run gave Hollis a 28-16 lead with 9:50 left.
Ballko-Forgan then answered to get the win.
Fairview 41, Texhoma 6
Fairview raised its record to 8-0 with a solid road win over the Red Devils.
Jax Barnard ran for two touchdowns and passed for three more as the Yellowjackets closed in on the District A-1 title.
Barnard completed 20 of 35 passes for 390 yards as Fairview rolled up 515 yards in total offense.
Austin Houk, Reed Martens and Isiah Burroughs all caught touchdown passes.
Fairview led 27-0 at the half.
Seiling 52, Okeene 6
The Wildcats rolled up a 30-6 halftme lead and improved to 3-0 in District B-3.
Seiling had 405 yards of offense while limiting Okeene to 51 total yards.
Seiling will host Covington-Douglas on Friday in a game that will likely decide the District B-3 champion.
