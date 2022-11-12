Mooreland 64, Mangum 19
The Bearcats scored early and often to rout the Mangum Tigers at Enterline Field.
Six different Bearcats scored touchdown as the Bearcats improved to 6-5 and moved into the second round of the Class A playoffs. Mooreland will play at Crescent in the second round next week.
Defense set up the first two scores for the Bearcats.
Stetson Roper’s interception on the initial series gave the Bearcats a short field and Austin Owens got the score on a 15-yard run.
A Carter Sampson interception and return set up the second score, a two-yard run by Owens.
After a punt, the Bearcats needed just one play to go 78 yards as Sampson connected with Roper for the touchdown and a 24-0 lead.
Ridge Purviance scored on a two-yard run to open the second period, Grayson Bridges added a long touchdown run and Roper returned an interception 100 yards and a 44-0 halftime lead.
In the third period, Jason Schnoebelen scored on a one-yard run and Sampson on a 21-yard run.
Mangum got on the board, but on the ensuing kickoff Sampson went 96 yards for a touchdown.
Mangum added two late touchdowns for the 64-19 final.
The Tigers ended their season at 7-4.
Laverne 62, Pond Creek-Hunter 18
The Class B defending state champion Tigers dominated from the start, taking a 48-16 lead and ending the game in the third period.
Offensively, the Tigers had 292 yards on just 23 plays.
Felix Teal had three touchdowns in the first quarter on runs of 81, 15 and 20 yards. In the second period, Wyatt Tillery took a short pass and went 24 yards for a touchdown, then Donny Meyer scored on a 28-yard run.
A Pond Creek-Hunter touchdown cut the lead to 40-16, but Teal added another score later in the second period for a 48-6 lead.
In the third period, Tillery had a 28-yard touchdown run and Teal scored on a 60-yard return.
The Tigers will host Covington-Douglas in the second round next Friday.
OBA 64, Balko-Forgan 22
Oklahoma Bible Academy steadily pulled away from the Bulls for a dominant win on Friday.
After a close first period, OBA started pulling away in the second to take a 34-14 halftime lead and continued to extend the advantage in the second half.
Bodie Boydstun threw for 208 yards and a score, and Jud Cheatham had 163 yards and three touchdowns rushing to lead OBA. Boydstun also ran for three touchdowns, picking up 59 yards on 15 attempts.
The Trojans had 482 yards in total offense and dominated time of possession, having the ball almost 24 minutes more than Balko-Forgan.
Nathan Smith led Balko-Forgan with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Timberlake 62, Geary 6
Merric Judd scored five touchdowns as Timberlake ended things at halftime against the Bison.
Judd returned two pass interceptions for scores, a punt for a touchdown, ran 23 yards for a score and caught a 44-yard pass from Avery Wallace, all in the firsat quarter as Timberlake rolled to a 48-0 lead after 12 minutes.
The Tigers forced five turnovers.
Waynoka also advanced easily in Class C as did Seiling in Class B. Hooker advanced in Class A.
In 4A, Clinton and Elk City won while Weatherford lost to Blanchard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.