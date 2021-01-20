“When a new president comes in, there's always going to be some uncertainty among people who did not vote for that President,” Oklahoma Democratic Party 3rd Congressional District Chairwoman Amber Jensen said in an online press conference after the inauguration Wednesday.
The Presidential Inauguration of 2021 almost seems like an “as the world stands still” moment. Wrapping up the unprecedented year of 2020, the historic 45th presidency of the United States of America comes to an end with a bumpy transfer of power and what may arguably be as extreme a political shift as the country has ever experienced.
“President Biden made a call for unity. Though I support our new president, I call for unity after accountability,” Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said.
“Those that threatened our democracy a mere two weeks ago, must be held to account. The effect of today's election on Oklahoma is likely to be far reaching,” Andrews added. “We have an opportunity to shift focus from division to unity. Issues facing Oklahoma today include economic distress, racial injustice and uncertain access to education.”
Gone seem to be the years of non-biased reporting, as the citizens of our country, and around the world have lost faith in mainstream news. So much so that several members of Woodward County Republican Party simply stated in answer to a Facebook question, “Did not watch” when asked about the event.
“The corruption and the acceptance of it in our leadership runs deeper than we imagined,” Darla Crooks said. “We are in deep trouble.”
DeeAnn Cruz Helton said she refused to watch, “I think the U.S. is in trouble. We will slowly become a Socialist government and I’m scared.”
“I did not watch it,” Correy Burden said. “I chose not to watch the handover as it will lead to the destruction of our wonderful country.”
Jensen had a completely different emotional reaction.
“Just to know that his cabinet is a cabinet that looks like America and includes the LGBTQ community, that meant a lot to me and made me very emotional. I cried,” Jensen shared. “It's just amazing.”
Andrews said she has peace and calm in having a president who recognizes he is responsible for all of America.
Woodward First Assembly Youth Pastor Seth Cash commented about Kamala Harris becoming the first female Vice President, expressing his doubts about her integrity.
“As a dad of 2 girls, I can’t wait to tell them that they too can be president one day,” Cash said. “But I’m gonna tell them, you don’t have to do it the way that she did it. If you do it the way that she did it, it’s not worth it. If the position demands corruption out of you to elevate you, then you’ve lost way more than you’ve gained. My girls will be taught better than that.”
As far as policies and plans Biden has that will impact Western Oklahoma, strengthening rural America is on his agenda.
According to Andrews, Biden’s policies will help save rural hospitals.
In addition, Biden has laid out several plans he hopes to implement during his presidency:
1. Beat COVID-19, safely reopen schools, and supporting essential workers
2. Jobs and economic recovery plan for working families, including tax policies rewarding work, fixing the bankruptcy system, revitalizing Main Street, and investing in small businesses
3. Honor older Americans and retirement
4. Give every American affordable health care, ending the opioid crisis, supporting nursing homes and long-term care facilities and people with disabilities
5. Restoring American leadership abroad, strengthening ties with Central America, and recovery, renewal and respect for Puerto Rico
6. Ensuring the future is “Made in America,” empowering unions and workers, and scaling up employment insurance
7. Securing values as a nation of immigrants, improve racial economic equity, Black America, and advance LGBTQ+ equality
8. Support veterans and serve military families
9. Tackle the climate emergency, clean energy future, and secure environmental justice
10. Strengthen tribal nations
11. Strengthen the caregiving and education workforce, support educators and students, and young Americans, and support students beyond high school
12. Empower and protect women and end violence against women
13. End gun violence epidemic
14. Strengthen America’s commitment to justice, fix campaign finance and government reform
15. Invest in housing, infrastructure, American manufacturing and innovation
16. The Indian American, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Muslim-American, Latino, Arab, African Diaspora, Jewish and Catholic communities
“I hope people will be occupied with those positive changes that are going to be happening in their lives. And too occupied with that to be continuing with the division that we've lived through,” Andrews said.
Oklahoma Democratic Party Congressional District 1 Chairman Twan Jones said things won’t change until Oklahoma’s U.S. Senators and Representatives stop promoting Trump’s divisive nature.
“All of them, they need to change their attitude about people being human beings and not looking at people as a color or race,” Jones stressed. “They need to understand we are all humans, we all are children of God. And if we learn how we can show love to one another, we can conquer hate.”
Jensen shared more hope for the future.
“As a country we follow the spirit of our leader, and the spirit of the current leader that was just sworn in today at noon, is one of sanity and unity and compassion, and I think that if we give them some time. That will become the Spirit of America, again,” Jensen said. “In the case of Biden, it's going to be more of a unifying message it's going to be more of compassion, it's going to be more caring for your neighbor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.