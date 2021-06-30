Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this morning. Then partly cloudy. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.