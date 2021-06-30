“I left the hearing with more questions than answers,” said Clint White, Woodward County District 2 Commissioner after attending a Senate hearing on the closing of William S. Key Correctional Center on Tuesday.
On May 13th, the decision was made to close the prison with no plan for the facility, 142 employees, the 3,200 acres of agricultural land or the approximately 250 head of cattle, according to Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest.
“It is heartbreaking to hear how devastating this will be for our community,” Clint White said. “Employees and their families are now faced with an unimaginable decision to make. I hope and pray the Department of Corrections reverses their decision.”
Though attendees at the hearing all said they had not heard from the governor's office, Everest said he had been notified.
“I agreed with the department's (DOC) analysis and approved, creating a plan to close William S Key I briefed the governor, and he approved the closure with the understanding this could be accomplished by the end of this calendar year,” Everest said.
Of the $35 million in immediate repairs that need to be made, $17.84 million was allocated through a $116 million bond in 2018. The money, however, was redirected to other areas - some 50 percent apparently remains unencumbered it was learned at the hearing - and the present administration did not have the choice in determining where the money went.
Deputy Secretary of Public Safety Jason Nelson said no winners or losers were picked in deciding which facilities to invest in.
State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, disagrees.
“The state has been picking winners and losers for a long time. And I think Northwest Oklahoma has been the loser, lack of investment,” Murdock said. “Taking pictures and setting up a bureaucracy that justifies a decision. Why not fix that. Why not invest the money in fixing these problems and we wouldn't be in this situation. It'd be a pristine facility. Yes, there are winners and losers being picked, but it just seems like Northwest Oklahoma seems to always come out on the losing side as far as when it's talking about investment in what we have.”
Murdock also said he found it very interesting not one person from Northwest Oklahoma or from Western Oklahoma is on that board.
“Have you moved prisoners out of William S Key in the last week?” Murdock asked.
Murdock was assured by Nelson the movement that has occurred in the last week is just regular movement of prisoners on a day to day basis.
At the time of the decision, Everest said only 700 of the roughly 1,100 beds were filled. Later in the meeting, Director of Oklahoma Department of Corrections Scott Crow said 414 inmates are currently in the facility.
“Employees were presented a sheet of paper that basically said that you can retire, you can resign or you can move. Those are the only three options that they had,” said State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson (R-Okemah).
Once Everest confirmed that fact, Thompson asked if DOC is prepared to pay the unemployment insurance. Crow said the DOC will not be fighting unemployment benefits.
“The Rapid Response with William S Key has been moved to July 1st as per William S Key's request,” said Christi Porter, Western Oklahoma Workforce Development Board Executive Director. The Rapid Response for employees had originally been scheduled for Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development had still not received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) notice for Key Correctional Center closure, according to Bill Hancock Business Services and Rapid Response Coordinator.
“It will be catastrophic for the town and the school of Fort Supply. It will be catastrophic for the Buffalo hospital, the community of Buffalo. It'll be catastrophic for the City of Woodward, our sales tax receipts, our use tax receipts,” said Troy White, Woodward County District 1 Commissioner. “And these folks, my understanding at this point, have an option to transfer. And if they take that option, they'll no longer be citizens of Woodward County. So they won’t be living here. They won’t be shopping here. Their kids won't be in our schools. Catastrophic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.