The Seiling Nursing Center is working closely with the Oklahoma and Woodward County Health Departments to protect staff and residents after a second staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and later passed away from complications from the virus.
The Nursing Center addressed the issue in a Facebook post on Wednesday:
“It is with extreme sadness that I am writing this update. Per my last post I informed everyone that we had a second staff member that was tested for COVID-19. We have since learned that that test was positive and that staff member passed away due to complications from the coronavirus. All of the staff are deeply saddened by this news and for the family.”
The post, verified Thursday by Administrator Ann Helterbrake, went on to say that every resident and staff member has been tested for the virus. Only one resident tested positive and is in strict isolation to prevent the spread. The other staff member who tested positive earlier has completely recovered, center officials said in a previous Facebook post.
“We are taking all steps recommended by the authorities to prevent further spread of this virus,” the post read. “We want to make sure that our staff, residents, families and community are aware of the situation and are assured that we are working very hard to keep our residents and staff as safe as possible during this time.”
According to Helterbrake, they will continue to work with the Oklahoma and Woodward County Health Departments and do everything they possibly can to keep the rest of the resident safe, “and right now, we’re doing alright.”
She went on to say that all residents’ families have been informed of the situation.
In Thursday's state update, the health department reported there are now 2,357 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Thursday morning.
The department also reported eight additional deaths, all in the 65-older age group, bringing the total deaths to 131.
There have been 30,795 negative tests statewide and there are currently 236 people hospitalized in Oklahoma.
The median age of those testing positive is 56 and the median age of deaths is 74, according to the health department.
As of Wednesday, there have been 1,240 total recoveries reported.
Here are the cases by age group: 0-4 (22), 5-17 (41), 18-35 (426), 36-49 (483), 50-64 (597), 65-plus (788)
