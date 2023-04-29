Register now for OSU Ranch Tour, May 11-12
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State University Extension will host its 2023 Ranch Tour May 11-12 in southern Oklahoma. The registration deadline is May 1.
OSU Extension beef specialists and other Oklahoma producers have designed a six-stop tour this year with overnight accommodations in Ada. The event is an opportunity for participants to learn more about the ranching industry and visit some of the most progressive operations in the state, including:
May 11
Frontier Trading Co., Roff
Bill Clark, Roff
Callison Ranch Beef, Stonewall
Banks Polled Herefords, Ada
May 12
Heavybuilt Manufacturing Inc. Coalgate
Wes Watkins Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Atoka
The tour will depart from the Pontotoc Agri-plex in Ada at noon on May 11. The $40 registration fee includes the cost of transportation, an evening meal, entertainment, snacks and drinks.
Register online or submit a printed registration form by May 1. A list of hotel accommodations in Ada and the complete tour schedule is available at beef.okstate.edu.
For other questions, please contact Brian Freking, Ada area livestock specialist, at brian.freking@okstate.edu or 580-332-7011.
Blacksmith demonstration scheduled
PERRY, Okla. — A blacksmith will demonstrate the centuries-old metalcraft during an event on Saturday, May 6, at the Cherokee Strip Museum in Perry. The forge in the blacksmith shop will be lit at 10 a.m., and the demonstration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Guests can enjoy watching the craftsmen work and will have an opportunity for safe hands-on experiences. This event is for those who enjoy watching craftsmen at work and anyone who wants to try their hand at the craft.
A wheel-setting demonstration will take place with the museum’s resident blacksmith, Tom Nelson. The wheelwright’s craft goes back thousands of years and was essential in an age of wagon use. They were skilled in the art of building and repairing wooden wheels.
For more information please call 580-336-2405. The Cherokee Strip Museum is located at 2617 W. Fir St. in Perry.
