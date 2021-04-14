OESC to host career fairs across the state
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) announced today that it will host seven in-person career fairs across the state and a virtual career fair in May. Gov. Kevin Stitt authorized the use of CARES Act funds to support the events, which means registration fees for participating employers will be waived.
“Providing Oklahomans with the resources they need to re-enter the workforce is a top priority for the state of Oklahoma and OESC,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of OESC. “As the economy continues to improve, we believe that now is the right time to help employers connect with Oklahomans seeking to find employment opportunities. We know it’s been a difficult year for businesses, and we’re hopeful that waiving registration fees will make the events more accessible for employers across a broad range of industries.”
In addition to in-person events, OESC will provide a virtual option for both employers and attendees throughout the month of May. An online portal is available for employers to post open positions, schedule interviews and network with attendees. Designated interview areas will be available for on-site participants at each event.
Registration is now open to employers across all industries located in Oklahoma. Employers may choose to attend events at one or more of the following locations as well as the virtual career fair:
Tulsa Expo Square, May 6-7
McAlester Expo Center, May 10
Enid Stride Bank Center, May 12
Lawton Hilton Garden Inn, May 14
Oklahoma City Convention Center, May 17-18
Virtual, May 5-28
The in-person career fairs will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans will have the opportunity to begin participating early - from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. - at each in-person event. Any claimant that attends a career fair does fulfill their work search requirement.
OESC encourages businesses to reserve their spots soon as capacity will be limited. Employers may register for one or more of the upcoming career fairs at http://regpack.com/reg/OESC.
Newman Memorial to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Shot Clinic Each Week
Newman Memorial Hospital has partnered with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to provide COVID-19 Vaccine to the public in our community. Newman Memorial will be hosting shot clinics each week where members of the public may obtain their vaccine shots by appointment only.
The hospital will be administering shots 1 and 2 of the Moderna vaccine at no charge to the public. Anyone 18 and up is eligible to receive the vaccine. We ask that you wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm when you come in for your shot. If you are interested in receiving the vaccine, please call 580-938-2551 to make an appointment.
