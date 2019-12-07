Responsible Beverage sales training
Northwest Center For Behavioral Health will be holding two Responsible Beverage Service and Sales Training sessions on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the High Plains Technology Center.
“This training is free of charge,” Prevention Development Coordinator Glenda Blosser said. “All beer, wine and alcohol retailers are encouraged to attend. All other interested parties are welcome to attend as well.”
The first session will be from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the second from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The two and a half hour training satisfies the requirement of the new alcohol law that became effective on Oct. 1, 2018, according to Blosser.
Areas of focus will include laws, regulations and ordinances governing the sale and use of alcohol, as well as the consequences for violations. Checking IDs and determining which ones are acceptable will also be covered. Attendees will also learn how to adopt and enforce an alcohol policy in addition to keeping incident records.
To register or for more information, contact Blosser at 580-571-3240 or email gblosser@odmhsas.org.
Murdock sets town hall
Oklahoma District 27 State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, will hold a town hall meeting in Woodward on Thursday, July 12. The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at High Plains Technology Center.
“I want to know what issues are most important to you and get your feedback,” Murdock said.
For more information call 405-521-5626 or email murdock@oksenate.gov.
