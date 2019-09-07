Sod House Museum to Host Program on Everyday Life in the 19th Century
ALINE, Okla. — On Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. the Sod House Museum near Aline will host a program titled “More Than a Spit Bath,” presented by Martha Ray of Pawnee. Ray will address everyday life in the 1800s, explaining the challenges that were faced during a typical day in the 19th century.
Audience members will be encouraged to think about their answers to questions like, “Could you survive in a world without electricity?” and “What would you do for entertainment?” Ray’s presentation will cover topics ranging from transportation to medicine to clothing. She will explain to visitors the origins of expressions such as “sleep tight,” “wrong side of the bed” and “fly in the ointment.” And, as the title suggests, Ray will discuss the meaning of the term “spit bath.”
Throughout her presentation, Ray will display artifacts that were used on a daily basis for survival in the 1800s so that the audience can experience a small sample of life during the time period. The spirit of our forefathers should be appreciated, because “the good old days” were not easy and, in many ways, were not good.
The Sod House Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located southeast of Aline on State Highway 8. For more information contact Director Renee Trindle at 580-463-2441 or sodhouse@okhistory.org.
OKC Philharmonic to perform at Southwestern
The OKC Philharmonic will perform in concert this Friday, Sept. 13, at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford as part of the 2019-20 Panorama Series.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will be held in the Fine Arts Center on the SWOSU campus.
Ticket are $10 and available on stubwire.com at https://share.swosu.edu/OKCPhil; SWOSU Public Relations & Marketing Office, Room 205 of the Administration Building; and Weatherford Daily News. A limited number of $5 tickets are available for purchase by SWOSU students in the SWOSU PR and Marketing Office.
“This concert is a preview of the Philharmonic’s first show of the 2019-20 season, which they will do the following night in Oklahoma City,” said SWOSU Vice President of PR and Marketing Brian Adler, chair of the Panorama Committee. “We are so pleased to have this wonderful concert in western Oklahoma and on the SWOSU campus.”
The OKC Philharmonic is led by Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate. The program at SWOSU will include: Kilpatrick – American Indian Serenade; Arutunian – Trumpet Concerto (Matilda Lloyd, trumpet); and Beethoven – Symphony No. 5.
The next Panorama event at SWOSU will be October 25 when comedian Ken Jeong performs as part of SWOSU Homecoming weekend.
For additional information about the SWOSU Panorama Series, call the SWOSU PR & Marketing Office at 580.774.3063.
OG&E to provide $30,000 for teachers’ STREM projects for the 2019-2020 school year
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and the OGE Energy Corp. Foundation Inc. will donate $30,000 in matching funds to teachers’ STREM projects for the 2019-2020 school year. Funding for projects will be provided through DonorsChoose.org, a crowdfunding platform for educators.
The company and its foundation will match donations, dollar-for-dollar, for qualifying projects requesting books, educational kits, games and lab equipment that meet the following STREM criteria:
· Math and Science -- includes mathematics, environmental science, health and life sciences, and applied science
· Literacy and Language – includes literacy, literature and writing
The $30,000 in matching funds will be available to projects in public schools that are located in OG&E’s service area with at least 75 percent of students from low-income households. Projects must have a total cost of $600 or less.
Since 2003, OG&E has donated $500,000 for teachers’ classroom projects as part of its continued efforts to support and strengthen its communities through education.
