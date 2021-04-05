Southwestern plans on-campus events
While enrollment sessions continue in April for incoming freshmen to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, SWOSU New Student Orientation (NSO) is planning to hold face-to-face events this summer for freshmen entering this Fall 2021.
Taler Alexander, coordinator of NSO, said students may choose to attend a NSO session on June 15, June 29, July 13 or August 11. Students can expect to hear from several departments, take a campus tour, get their student ID, and interact with current students and staff. The events will follow university COVID-19 protocols; students will be allowed two guests and all visitors must wear a mask while on campus.
Freshmen students wishing to enroll in classes for Fall 2021 can register for a virtual enrollment week. The NSO staff will help students connect with academic advisors in their area of interest. Then, during the student’s scheduled week, their advisor will set up either a phone or zoom appointment to complete enrollment.
“It is recommended that students complete enrollment prior to attending an information session,” Alexander said.
The next enrollment week will take place April 12-16 with more opportunities for enrollment coming up in June.
For more information on NSO events or enrollment, please visit: http://share.swosu.edu/NewStudentOrientation
Northwestern to play host to early enrollment opportunity for high school seniors April 14-16, 19-20
Northwestern Oklahoma State University is offering an early enrollment opportunity for high school seniors during “Freshman Connection.” This event is set for April 14-16 and April 19-20, at the Alva campus.
Freshman Connection is the first event for committed and accepted high school seniors to enroll as freshmen at Northwestern. High school seniors will work with faculty members and/or academic advisers to enroll in classes.
“We are excited to announce that we have expanded Freshman Connection to a five-day event,” Matt Adair, assistant dean of student affairs and recruitment and director of housing, said. “Seniors will now simply register for Freshman Connection, and then will be contacted to choose the date and time they want to come and enroll. The process has never been simpler or more convenient for busy students.”
Parents are welcome to attend and be with their students as they build their first-semester college schedules.
Freshman Connection has been restructured to a five-day event to avoid large groups following CDC guidelines for COVID.
Once students have registered for the event and been contacted to set a date and time for their enrollment, they will begin their advisement in the Student Center’s Wyatt Room on the Northwestern Alva Campus.
“We are looking forward to welcoming these new students to campus,” Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management, said.
To register for Freshman Connection, visit www.nwosu.edu/freshman-connection or contact the Office of Recruitment at (580) 327-8546.
CareerTech hosts virtual job fair
Technology center students planning for life after graduation and businesses looking for new employees will be able to meet virtually, thanks to Oklahoma CareerTech’s virtual job fair.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7. Its purpose is to unite thousands of graduating students with hundreds of employers to launch careers to power Oklahoma’s economy.
Oklahoma’s 29 technology centers have traditionally hosted local job fairs to meet the needs of their graduating students, but the global pandemic introduced complications.
Employers and students can meet in group or one-on-one settings during the virtual job fair. Students will be able to upload resumes and portfolios to show prospective employers.
Registration is required for the virtual job fair for both students and businesses. More information for both is available on the CareerTech website at http://okcareer.tech/jobfair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.